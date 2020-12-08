Eagles Rookie QB Jalen Hurts will start against Saints

Eagles Rookie QB Jalen Hurts will make his 1st NFL start Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson told reporters following Sunday's loss to Green Bay that he will consider everything “before anything is decided” regarding who his starting quarterback would be moving forward. Today, Pederson told ESPN's Adam Schefter that rookie Jalen Hurts will start against New Orleans this Sunday, while Carson Wentz will serve as his backup.

The decision comes after a string of poor performances from Wentz, the former first-round pick from North Dakota State. Wentz was benched in favor of Hurts during last week's contest against Green Bay, Hurts finished last week's game 5 of 12 for 109 yards 1 touchdown, and 1 interception in relief.

Hurts was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Eagles. In his four-year collegiate career, Hurts played in multiple National Championship games for the Crimson Tide before transferring to Oklahoma where he won Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. While playing for two Power-5 Conference schools, Hurts threw for over 9,000 yards, 80 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions and was also a threat with his legs, rushing for 3,274 yards and 43 touchdowns.

The dual-threat quarterback will face a Saints defense that ranks amongst the leagues best since the start of November. New Orleans has surrendered just two touchdowns over the last 5 weeks while forcing 13 turnovers, 17 sacks, and holding opposing quarterbacks to an average QBR of 20.2.

New Orleans can clinch their fourth consecutive NFC South crown with a victory over the Eagles on Sunday. The last time the two teams met was in the 2018 NFC Divisional Round Playoff, where the Saints were victorious 20-14 behind two Marshon Lattimore interceptions.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.saints.media or www.si.com/nfl/saints.

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook