A Breakdown of Jameis Winston's Earned Contract Incentives

Following a season-ending ACL injury, here is a look at Jameis Winston's earned contract incentives,

Jameis Winston's first season as the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback has come to an end following an ACL tear Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prior to the season, Winston signed a 1-year contract with the Saints worth up to $12M with incentives. Now that the former number one overall pick's season is over his incentives are set in stone here is a look at his earned incentives from the 2021 NFL Season.

Below is a full breakdown of Winston's contract incentives

Per Game Active Bonus: $58,823 (50% snaps required, NLTBE) [EARNED]

$500,000 for a playoff birth where he's played 70% of regular season snaps [UN-EARNED]

$500,000 for 70% of regular season sacks + the Saints rank Top 5 in Sacks Allowed [UN-EARNED]

$250,000 for each playoff win where he plays 50% snaps (max $1M) [UN-EARNED]

93+ Passer Rating: $500,000 [EARNED]

65% Completion Rate (224 attempts): $500,000 [UN-EARNED]

Passing Yards (non-cumulative) [UN-EARNED]

2,500: $200,000 | 3,000: $500,000 | 3,500: $1M

Passing Touchdowns (non-cumulative) [UN-EARNED]

16: $200,000 | 20: $500,000 | 25: $1M

$1M if he improves ONE of Playing Time, Passing Yards, Passing TDs, Rush Yards, Rush TDs over 2020 stats [EARNED]

Jameis Winston earned a total of $1.75M in incentives through 6.25 games of the 2021 NFL Regular Season.

