Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    A Breakdown of Jameis Winston's Earned Contract Incentives

    Following a season-ending ACL injury, here is a look at Jameis Winston's earned contract incentives,
    Author:

    Jameis Winston's first season as the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback has come to an end following an ACL tear Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prior to the season, Winston signed a 1-year contract with the Saints worth up to $12M with incentives. Now that the former number one overall pick's season is over his incentives are set in stone here is a look at his earned incentives from the 2021 NFL Season.

    Below is a full breakdown of Winston's contract incentives

    BreakingNews Temp
    • Per Game Active Bonus: $58,823 (50% snaps required, NLTBE) [EARNED]
    • $500,000 for a playoff birth where he's played 70% of regular season snaps [UN-EARNED]
    • $500,000 for 70% of regular season sacks + the Saints rank Top 5 in Sacks Allowed [UN-EARNED]
    • $250,000 for each playoff win where he plays 50% snaps (max $1M) [UN-EARNED]
    • 93+ Passer Rating: $500,000 [EARNED]
    • 65% Completion Rate (224 attempts): $500,000 [UN-EARNED]
    • Passing Yards (non-cumulative) [UN-EARNED]
    • 2,500: $200,000 | 3,000: $500,000 | 3,500: $1M
    • Passing Touchdowns (non-cumulative) [UN-EARNED]
    • 16: $200,000 | 20: $500,000 | 25: $1M
    • $1M if he improves ONE of Playing Time, Passing Yards, Passing TDs, Rush Yards, Rush TDs over 2020 stats [EARNED]

    Read More

    For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

    The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

    Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

    Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

    Bucs-Saints Post Game Coverage

    BreakingNews Temp
    News

    A Breakdown of Jameis Winston's Earned Contract Incentives

    52 seconds ago
    PLAYER OF THE MONTH (2)
    News

    Blake Gillikin Named NFC Special Teams Player of Month

    6 minutes ago
    Saints Injury Report 2021 (15)
    News

    Week 9: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17069593_168388561_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    A Closer Look at Saints QB Trevor Siemian

    22 hours ago
    breaking news
    News

    Saints All-Pro WR Michael Thomas Will Not Return for 2021 Season After "Setback"

    22 hours ago
    First Look Template (4)
    Editorial / Opinion

    Falcons vs. Saints: First Look at Week 9's Matchup

    Nov 3, 2021
    USATSI_15436063_168389760_lowres
    News

    Philip Rivers Says He Would Listen If Saints Called

    Nov 2, 2021
    USATSI_17070499_168388561_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    Are the Saints Ready to Make a Deal Before the Trade Deadline?  At What Position?  And, for Who?

    Nov 2, 2021