What Will the Saints Do Without Jameis Winston?
The Jameis Winston injury appeared severe where the team ruled him out for the remainder of the Bucs contest.
Is it serious enough where Winston will be out of the lineup for an extended period?
If New Orleans is without the injured Jameis Winston, how will Sean Payton and the Saints respond?
Backup quarterback Taysom Hill is still mending from a concussion suffered against the Washington game. This season, Hill has four pass attempts after throwing for 928 yards and 12 total touchdowns in 2020. Hill is 4-1 as a starter for New Orleans.
If he can return in Week 9 versus Atlanta, would Sean Payton elevate him as the starter or backup to Trevor Siemian?
Trevor Siemian led the Saints on a touchdown drive after coming in for Jameis Winston. Would the Saints decide to stay with him as their primary quarterback or choose Hill?
Read More
Could they elevate rookie Ian Book from the inactive list if Taysom Hill remains out of the picture for next week's game?
Would New Orleans sign a veteran free-agent quarterback or trade for someone before the November 2 trade deadline?
WHO IS AVAILABLE?
The free-agent market is "slim pickings" for New Orleans. These are just three names available:
- Cam Newton
- Blake Bortles
- Josh Johnson
Oh yeah, there's a guy on SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL who could immediately return and start - Drew Brees. Having Brees come out of retirement may not have a high probability of happening, but anything is possible in the NFL.
We shall see.
Bucs-Saints Coverage From the Week
- Week 8: Saints Final Injury Report
- First Look: Buccaneers vs. Saints
- Saints: Takeaways from Sean Payton on Thursday
- Saints Pass Defense vs. Buccaneers Passing Attack
- Saints Rushing Attack vs. Buccaneers Run Defense
- Saints Run Defense vs. Buccaneers Rushing Attack
- Saints Passing Attack vs. Buccaneers Pass Defense
- Saints Injury Update: G Andrus Peat Scheduled for Surgery, Per Report
- BLEAV in Saints: Previewing Bucs on Halloween
- David Onyemata Gives Saints Defense Power, Strength, and 'Fresh Legs'