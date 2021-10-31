Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsEditorialGame DaySNN Krewe+SchedulePodcastsVideosForumSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    What Will the Saints Do Without Jameis Winston?

    If New Orleans is without the injured Jameis Winston, how will Sean Payton and the Saints respond?
    Author:

    The Jameis Winston injury appeared severe where the team ruled him out for the remainder of the Bucs contest.  

    Is it serious enough where Winston will be out of the lineup for an extended period?

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2)

    If New Orleans is without the injured Jameis Winston, how will Sean Payton and the Saints respond?

    Backup quarterback Taysom Hill is still mending from a concussion suffered against the Washington game. This season, Hill has four pass attempts after throwing for 928 yards and 12 total touchdowns in 2020. Hill is 4-1 as a starter for New Orleans.

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15)

    If he can return in Week 9 versus Atlanta, would Sean Payton elevate him as the starter or backup to Trevor Siemian?

    Trevor Siemian led the Saints on a touchdown drive after coming in for Jameis Winston. Would the Saints decide to stay with him as their primary quarterback or choose Hill?

    Read More

    Could they elevate rookie Ian Book from the inactive list if Taysom Hill remains out of the picture for next week's game?

    Would New Orleans sign a veteran free-agent quarterback or trade for someone before the November 2 trade deadline?

    USATSI_15360136_168388561_lowres

    WHO IS AVAILABLE?

    The free-agent market is "slim pickings" for New Orleans.  These are just three names available:

    • Cam Newton
    • Blake Bortles
    • Josh Johnson

    Oh yeah, there's a guy on SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL who could immediately return and start - Drew Brees. Having Brees come out of retirement may not have a high probability of happening, but anything is possible in the NFL.

    We shall see.

    Bucs-Saints Coverage From the Week

    USATSI_17069202_168388561_lowres
    Game Day

    What Will the Saints Do Without Jameis Winston?

    just now
    Winston Injured (1)
    News

    Jameis Winston Injured and Carted Off

    1 hour ago
    Saints Injury Report 2021 (14)
    Game Day

    Saints Inactives List Against Buccaneers for Week 8

    4 hours ago
    (COPY) Offense vs Pass Defense (15)
    Editorial / Opinion

    Inside Week 8: Saints Pass Defense vs. Buccaneers Passing Attack

    5 hours ago
    Pre-Game Report (6)
    Game Day

    Week 8 Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow

    11 hours ago
    (COPY) Saints Fantasy Football 2021 (6)
    Fantasy Football

    Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit 'em in Week 8

    18 hours ago
    By the Numbers (3)
    Editorial / Opinion

    By the Numbers: Saints vs Seahawks in Week 7

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17023649
    Editorial / Opinion

    NFL Top 5 Power Rankings for Week 8

    18 hours ago