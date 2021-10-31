What Will the Saints Do Without Jameis Winston?

If New Orleans is without the injured Jameis Winston, how will Sean Payton and the Saints respond?

The Jameis Winston injury appeared severe where the team ruled him out for the remainder of the Bucs contest.

Is it serious enough where Winston will be out of the lineup for an extended period?

Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) appears from the medical tent against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Backup quarterback Taysom Hill is still mending from a concussion suffered against the Washington game. This season, Hill has four pass attempts after throwing for 928 yards and 12 total touchdowns in 2020. Hill is 4-1 as a starter for New Orleans.

Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) passes there ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

If he can return in Week 9 versus Atlanta, would Sean Payton elevate him as the starter or backup to Trevor Siemian?

Trevor Siemian led the Saints on a touchdown drive after coming in for Jameis Winston. Would the Saints decide to stay with him as their primary quarterback or choose Hill?

Could they elevate rookie Ian Book from the inactive list if Taysom Hill remains out of the picture for next week's game?

Would New Orleans sign a veteran free-agent quarterback or trade for someone before the November 2 trade deadline?

Taysom Hill and Drew Brees

WHO IS AVAILABLE?

The free-agent market is "slim pickings" for New Orleans. These are just three names available:

Cam Newton

Blake Bortles

Josh Johnson

Oh yeah, there's a guy on SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL who could immediately return and start - Drew Brees. Having Brees come out of retirement may not have a high probability of happening, but anything is possible in the NFL.

We shall see.

