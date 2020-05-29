Saints News Network
Saints team has "Great players, Great history, and Pedigree" - OL James Hurst

Kyle T. Mosley

The appeal of signing with the New Orleans Saints was because of the team having "so many great players, such a great history, and pedigree," said OL James Hurst to the media on Thursday afternoon.

Newly signed Saints OL James Hurst spoke to media about his decision to sign with New Orleans media, his offseason, and what to expect from him as a player.  Hurst is joining one of the best offensive line units in the NFL. He expressed his excitement and said, "Great opportunity to go from one good unit to another [in New Orleans]."  His ability to be a versatile offensive lineman was an attraction for the team.   In Baltimore, he started at LT in the AFC North against fast, and strong edge rushers; the should give Hurst an advantage in training camp.  Another strength of Hurst is his blocking ability in the rushing game.  

New Orleans Saints OL James Hurst
Credit:  New Orleans Saints - Hurst Media Conference

New Orleans Saints reporter, James DeShazier asked, "How much do you feel like that leadership element, you can bring to the saints on the team that's already pretty veteran team."  

If Hurst earns a roster spot after training camp, he will enter his seventh professional season in the NFL.  He signed with Baltimore as a UDFA rookie in 2014.  During his tenure in Baltimore, he played both LT and LG for the Ravens.  

The training camp battles will be fierce along the offensive line in New Orleans, with 15 players signed to the roster. Hurst's ability to play both LT and LG could be an asset for the Saints.  Offensive line starters LT Terron Armstead and LG Andrus Peat have missed playing time because of injury over the past few seasons.

A couple of Baltimore teammates spoke with Hurst about the Saints culture, which helped him decide to sign with New Orleans. The Saints have already sent James his playbook, and he's communicated with his position coach Dan Roushar.

Hurst has started in 44 NFL games at offensive LG & LT for Baltimore Ravens in his career. In February, the NFL suspended him for the first four games of 2020 season due to violating the performance-enhancement policy.  

Hurst played in 99 games with the Ravens and started in 44 contests from 2014–2019. Baltimore decided to release Hurst on March 16, 2020, and New Orleans signed him on May 27, 2020, to a one year contract.

