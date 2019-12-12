Former New Orleans Saints player, legend, and NFL wide receiver Joe Horn has been connected with an alleged federal insurance fraud case. A few arrests have already been made and charges are pending against several former NFL players. Cigna, the insurance healthcare company, investigated "anomalies" in reported claims filed by the former players. According to reports, it is alleged the players filed fraudulent claims for medical devices and equipment which were never purchased and obtained. The players received benefits from the 2006 collective bargaining agreement ratified by the NFLPA and NFL.

CNN states the following pertaining to Joe Horn:

...the government plans to file criminal informations charging Joseph Horn, the former New Orleans Saints wide receiver, and Donald "Reche" Caldwell, the former San Diego Chargers and New England Patriots wide receiver...

Ramon Antonio Vargas of The Advocate reported,

Prosecutors on Thursday said Horn faces a count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud in a complex case being pursued at a federal courthouse in Kentucky. In a statement, the feds said Horn’s alleged misdeeds are contained in a bill of information, which suggests he is cooperating in the broader investigation and has already possibly negotiated a plea deal.

The other defending former NFL players are:

Clinton Portis, RB - Washington Redskins/ Denver Broncos,

Robert McCune, LB - Washington Redskins,

John Eubanks, CB - Washington Redskins,

Tamarick Vanover, WR - Kansas City Chiefs,

Ceandris "C.C." Brown, S - Houston Texans,

James Butler, S - New York Giants/St. Louis Rams,

Fredrick Bennett, DB - Houston Texans,

Correll Buckhalter, RB - Philadelphia Eagles,

Etric Pruitt, DB - Atlanta Falcons/Seattle Seahawks,

Carlos Rogers, CB - Washington Redskins/San Francisco 49ers

**More details about Horn and the others players will be updated on Saints News Network.**