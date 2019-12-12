Saints News Network
Home
News
Game Day
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Legend Joe Horn Connected in Alleged Insurance Fraud Case

Kyle T. Mosley

Former New Orleans Saints player, legend, and NFL wide receiver Joe Horn has been connected with an alleged federal insurance fraud case.  A few arrests have already been made and charges are pending against several former NFL players.  Cigna, the insurance healthcare company, investigated "anomalies" in reported claims filed by the former players.  According to reports, it is alleged the players filed fraudulent claims for medical devices and equipment which were never purchased and obtained.  The players received benefits from the 2006 collective bargaining agreement ratified by the NFLPA and NFL.

CNN states the following pertaining to Joe Horn:

...the government plans to file criminal informations charging Joseph Horn, the former New Orleans Saints wide receiver, and Donald "Reche" Caldwell, the former San Diego Chargers and New England Patriots wide receiver...

Ramon Antonio Vargas of The Advocate reported,

Prosecutors on Thursday said Horn faces a count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud in a complex case being pursued at a federal courthouse in Kentucky.   In a statement, the feds said Horn’s alleged misdeeds are contained in a bill of information, which suggests he is cooperating in the broader investigation and has already possibly negotiated a plea deal.

The other defending former NFL players are:

Clinton Portis, RB - Washington Redskins/ Denver Broncos, 

Robert McCune, LB - Washington Redskins,

John Eubanks, CB - Washington Redskins, 

Tamarick Vanover, WR - Kansas City Chiefs,

Ceandris "C.C." Brown, S - Houston Texans, 

James Butler, S - New York Giants/St. Louis Rams,

Fredrick Bennett, DB - Houston Texans, 

Correll Buckhalter, RB - Philadelphia Eagles,  

Etric Pruitt, DB - Atlanta Falcons/Seattle Seahawks, 

Carlos Rogers, CB - Washington Redskins/San Francisco 49ers

**More details about Horn and the others players will be updated on Saints News Network.**

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints place Sheldon Rankins, Marcus Davenport on injured reserve

John Hendrix

The defensive line of the Saints has taken a big hit by losing two key players for the rest of the season.

Saints and 49ers give an Offensive Thriller in New Orleans

Kyle T. Mosley

San Francisco ascends back to the #1 seed slot after narrowly conquering New Orleans 48-46 in one of the most entertaining NFL games this season. New Orleans squandered a thrilling offensive comeback drive from QB Drew Brees, WR Michael Thomas, and WR Tre’Quan Smith who scored with 53 seconds left in the game. When the Saints needed their future Hall of Fame leader, Brees, to deliver a go-ahead drive, he did. Unfortunately, New Orleans’ secondary failed to support a tremendous effort by Brees and the Saints offense.

First Look: Colts vs. Saints

John Hendrix

The Colts and Saints meet in the regular season for the 13th time in franchise history, and coincidentally it's another prime time showdown.

Previewing Saints Defense Against Colts Offense

Bob Rose

Can the shorthanded Saints defense rebound against Indianapolis in a Prime Time matchup?

FAKE CALL? Did NFL Officials Fail the Saints Again?

Kyle T. Mosley

Did the NFL Officials miss another call against the Saints on Sunday? Or could it have been the second consecutive week New Orleans’ special teams unit had another breakdown on the field?

Cam Jordan: "We have to be the most critical of ourselves"

John Hendrix

Cam Jordan talks about how the Saints defense didn't live up to their standard of play on Sunday against the 49ers.

Source: Sheldon Rankins season in question

John Hendrix

There's not too much optimism right now regarding the future of Sheldon Rankins, but we'll know more soon.

BREAKING: Saints to Sign Defensive End Noah Spence

Bob Rose

New Orleans to add a veteran end to their depleted defensive front.

'Tis the Season for Injuries - What's Next for the Saints without Davenport and Rankins?

Kyle T. Mosley

How will the New Orleans Saints handle the loss due to injuries of their two former first-round draft choices in DE Marcus Davenport and DT Sheldon Rankins?

Previewing the Saints Offense Against the Colts Defense

Bob Rose

Will the Saints offense maintain balance and remain explosive against a feisty Indianapolis defense?