Former Saints Wide Receiver, NFL Great Kenny Burrough Dies at 73

Team(s)
New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans

Kenny Burrough, Former Saints No. 1 Draft Pick Dies at 73

Former Saints No. 1 draft pick and wide receiver Kenny Burrough dies at the age of 73.

One of the most dynamic wide receivers in NFL history, Kenny Burrough, died in Jacksonville, Florida, on Feb. 24, 2022. Burroughs, 73, was an HBCU legend from Texas Southern and later became an NFL legend who played professionally for the New Orleans Saints (1970) and Houston Oilers (1971-1981).  

Kenny Burrough

"Burrough was a standout football and track athlete from 1967-1969. He is currently 4th among the TSU career receiving leaders and 7th among the TSU season receiving leaders," according to Texas Southern's athletic department.

His longtime friend and Houston broadcaster Ralph Cooper told me that "Burrough loved TSU, the Oilers, Luv Ya Blue, and people. When the Saints traded him to the Oilers and connected him with quarterback Dan Pastorini, the rest was history."

New Orleans owner John Mecom Jr. drafted the 6-3 Burrough in the first round of the 1970 NFL Draft with the tenth overall pick. Saints head coach Tom Fears traded Burrough to the Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans) the following season.  

Read More

Burrough went on to have a tremendous career with the Oilers and was a two-time Pro Bowl selection in 1975 and 1977. 1975 was his best season when he led NFL receivers with 1,063 yards receiving.

He famously wore the number 00 throughout his career before retiring in 1981 - no other NFL has worn the number since.

The Jacksonville native caught 421 receptions for 7,102 yards receiving and 49 receiving touchdowns.

Kenny Burrough returned to his alma mater, Texas Southern, in 2007. He became the Community Relations Director for TSU Athletics to aid fundraising and community projects.

Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris inducted Burrough into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2016.  

