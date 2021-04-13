NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+SI.com
Kwon Alexander is "making incredible progress" per Dr. Reef

Dr. Reef says Kwon Alexanders is "making incredible progress" while rehabbing from an Achilles injury.
Kwon Alexander is still training at Dr. Reef's Athletix Rehab & Recovery training facility in Miami, FL. Today the NFL linebacker posted a video of him going through a workout with the caption, "Everyday!"

Sharif "Dr. Reef" Tabbah sent me a text regarding Alexander's video and progress:

Dr. Reef gave us a glimpse of Alexander training at his center. Alexander plans to return from his Achilles injury suffered in the Saints' Christmas Day contest against the Minnesota Vikings.

If Kwon Alexander can be healthy for New Orleans to re-sign, placing him into a rotation with Demario Davis and Zach Buan would be great for the Saints defense.

Alexander's defensive production in New Orleans was limited, but he had 27 total tackles, four pass breakups, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

