Kwon Alexander Training with Dr. Reef, Strengthening Achilles

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander has been training in Miami, Florida, with Dr. Sharif "Dr. Reef" Tabbah at the Miami area's Athletix Rehab & Recovery training facility. Tabbah is the strength and conditioning coach who has worked with running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram.

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander has been training in Miami, Florida, with Dr. Sharif "Dr. Reef" Tabbah at the Miami area's Athletix Rehab & Recovery training facility. Tabbah is the strength and conditioning coach who has worked with running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram.

Tabbah described the exercises that Alexander was performing as "working on resistant triple extension, post Achilles repair. The goal of the exercise is to strengthen the calf, and Achilles under load, while simulating the triple extension position of linear acceleration."

Alexander was a cap casualty for the New Orleans Saints. The team released the former LSU Tiger star linebacker and saved $13 million in cap space. New Orleans traded conditional 5th round draft choice in 2021 and linebacker Kiko Alonso for Alexander in November 2020.

Credit: Chuck Cook, USA Today Sports

After passing his COVID-19 protocol, the Saints immediately paired Alexander with defensive captain Demario Davis during the season. Both The All-Pro Davis and Alexander complemented one another skillset as New Orleans was playoff-bound.

Unfortunately, Alexander tore his Achilles against the Minnesota Vikings and was out for the remainder of the season. New Orleans missed his defensive speed, instincts, and coverage skills during the playoffs and fell against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New Orleans coaches and the front office were still high on Alexander. The Saints linebacker suited for seven games with the team in 2020. Alexander was wearing the team's shorts at the workout with Dr. Reef. If Alexander regains his health from the Achilles injury, then New Orleans could still be an option. A 100% return for the NFL season opener in September is doubtful, but his presence on the sidelines and in the locker room could benefit the second-year linebacker, Zach Baun.

Alexander's 2020 production in New Orleans was 27 total tackles, four pass breakups, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.