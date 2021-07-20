Report: Kwon Alexander Visiting Saints on Tuesday

The Saints are bringing in Kwon Alexander for a visit ahead of training camp, and other teams are very interested in him.

The Saints are hosting linebacker Kwon Alexander for a visit on Tuesday afternoon, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. There are reportedly other teams interested in signing the free agent, but a reunion with New Orleans is a possibility.

Alexander has been cleared from last year's Achilles injury and is ready for football drills. He's done extensive work with Sharif "Dr. Reef" Tabbah for months, seemingly moving well during his rehab.

Last season, Alexander logged 350 snaps for the Saints defense after being acquired via a trade from the 49ers. He became the starter alongside Demario Davis and went seven games before being injured in Week 16 against the Vikings.

Kwon Alexander injury against Vikings Credit: Chuck Cook, USA Today Sports

Alexander is just 27, and he'll definitely latch on with a team before training camp starts. The Saints used a second-round pick to take Ohio State's Pete Werner in the draft, and also have Zack Baun moving to weakside linebacker to compete. New Orleans tends to operate more with two linebackers, as it's very difficult to keep C.J. Gardner-Johnson off the field.