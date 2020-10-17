Wil Lutz' Perfect Monday Night and Special Team Honors

After helping lead the New Orleans Saints to back-to-back victories, placekicker Wil Lutz was named the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week, the league announced Wednesday. Lutz joins punter Thomas Morstead as the second Saints player honored this season as the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week. Morstead punted six times for 264 yards and averaged 44.0 yards per punt when the Saints defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the team's season opener at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Against the Chargers, the Georgia State alum converted on all three extra-point attempts and his three field-goal attempts (36, 48, 53). Lutz scored 12 of the Saints 30 points Monday night, including the go-ahead 36-yard field goal in overtime.

The 2019 Pro-Bowl selection has continued to be one of the Saints' most consistent performers this season. Lutz has remained perfect through the first 5 weeks of the season, converting on all 9 of his field-goal attempts and all 18 extra points.

Lutz has accounted for 45 of the Saints 153 points scored in 2020. His 45 points rank 8th in the NFL through 5 weeks. This is Lutz's first NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award this season and the third of his career.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors, follow:

The Saints News Network at www.si.com/nfl/saints or www.saintnews.net.

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.