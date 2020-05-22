Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Malcolm Jenkins Foundation awards 20 Scholarships to College Track Students

Kyle T. Mosley

Today, New Orleans area high school graduates were surprised by a virtual visit from New Orleans Saints Safety Malcolm Jenkins. Jenkins and his mother, Gwendolyn V. Jenkins, the Jenkins Foundation's President, awarded scholarships to the College Track program participants in a Zoom conference ceremony. Jenkins presented 20 Malcolm Jenkins Scholars scholarships himself to the students. He also awarded a Microsoft Surface Go 2 computer to the winner of his foundation's Virtual Brands Experience.  All Seniors were able to participate in this year's story-telling competition.  This year's winner was also the Student Commencement Speaker for the College Track program in New Orleans.

Gwendolyn V. Jenkins said about the Personal Brand Competition:

Malcolm Jenkins awards 20 students
Credit: College Track and Malcolm Jenkins Foundation

Jenkins has been supporting the College Track program in New Orleans, LA, since 2008. The Jenkins Foundation recognized many first-time college students in their families needed to receive monetary support for their collegiate efforts. Malcolm Jenkins Foundation has been responsible for gifting over $150,000 in scholarships to College Track students. Why is his support critical for the success of the program? The financial awards help to fund out-of-state college tours, career exposure events, job networking workshops. They also give registered college freshman with final exam study baskets, per the College Track press release.

Clara Baron-Hyppolite, the College Completion Director for New Orleans' College Track program, said about the Jenkins Foundation: 

"The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation has been steadfast in its commitment and support to College Track Newell and scholars have one thing over $150,000 in financial support in scholarships, providing final exam study baskets to matriculating college freshman funding, out of state college tours and career networking experiences and opportunities to help students progress forward in their professional and educational development."

Before the ceremony concluded, Malcolm Jenkins spoke to the graduates:

The College Track program assistance has reached over 400 high school and college students.   It has come a long way from the inaugural class of 50 college freshmen.   Today, the entire group of 50 high school graduates in College Track New Orleans will enroll in a college or university.  College released these astounding data about this year's participants.  Sixteen seniors have earned full-ride scholarships to universities, including Smith College, Tulane University, Yale University, Franklin & Marshall College, Columbia University, Cornell University, Bryn Mawr College, Bard College, Scripps College, and Wake Forest University. Twenty seniors will be recognized as Malcolm Jenkins Scholars and receive a one-time $1,000 scholarship from The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation for a total of $20,000 in awarded scholarships. 70% of the 2020 Malcolm Jenkins Scholars are first-generation college students.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints Pass Rushers/Defensive Ends, Post Draft

New Orleans boasts one of the NFL's best defenders at defensive end, but needs a former high draft choice to take his game to the next level.

Bob Rose

Inside the numbers: Drew Brees vs. 2020 Saints opponents

An in-depth look at the stats Drew Brees has put up against the 2020 Saints opponents while being with New Orleans.

John Hendrix

by

John Hendrix

Saints DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: Has No Fear of Gronk and Competition

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is confident he can handle any opposing receiver in the NFL, including Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints facilities remain closed while several NFL teams re-open this week

National Football League teams began re-opening their facilities to a limited number of staff and players undergoing rehabilitation this week. However, the New Orleans Saints facility in Metairie, LA, remains closed.

BtBoylan

by

John Hendrix

Jay Glazer reiterates Taysom Hill is Saints future quarterback

The Athletic's Jay Glazer reiterated on Wednesday that Taysom Hill is still regarded as the future quarterback of the Saints.

John Hendrix

New Orleans Big Men!  An Analysis of the Defensive Tackles, Post-Draft

A post-draft analysis of the New Orleans Saints defensive interior lineman. Will they dominate opponents in 2020?

Bob Rose

New Orleans Saints sign former Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo

The New Orleans Saints signed former Pittsburgh Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo to a 1 year deal on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints WR Michael Thomas is Elite; Parker and Tweets are not

The Best WR in the NFL should not be concerned with the opinions of other receivers for having one decent game of their career. The Twitter spat was not necessary for Thomas to prove his status.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Footballfan55

Shots Fired! Thomas & Parker Battle Over Social Media

Saints WR Michael Thomas and Dolphins WR Devante Parker shared words on social media Monday.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

Saints Veterans on the Roster Bubble

Saints veteran players sitting on the roster bubble ahead of training camp this summer in Louisiana.

Bob Rose

by

BtBoylan