Malcolm Jenkins Foundation awards 20 Scholarships to College Track Students

Today, New Orleans area high school graduates were surprised by a virtual visit from New Orleans Saints Safety Malcolm Jenkins. Jenkins and his mother, Gwendolyn V. Jenkins, the Jenkins Foundation's President, awarded scholarships to the College Track program participants in a Zoom conference ceremony. Jenkins presented 20 Malcolm Jenkins Scholars scholarships himself to the students. He also awarded a Microsoft Surface Go 2 computer to the winner of his foundation's Virtual Brands Experience. All Seniors were able to participate in this year's story-telling competition. This year's winner was also the Student Commencement Speaker for the College Track program in New Orleans.

Gwendolyn V. Jenkins said about the Personal Brand Competition:

"And we gave each year of you a chance to showcase the power you can create by building your own personal brand. We know once you graduate from high school, you will be pursuing pathways that speaks to your interests, skills, and passion. And this outstanding graduating Senior will now be able to sharpen their personal story, using LinkedIn, PowerPoint, and other digital power skills, with a new Microsoft Surface Go 2. Again, I would like to recognize and thank our valued partners, the NFL Foundation, and Microsoft Go 2 for their support."

Credit: College Track and Malcolm Jenkins Foundation

Jenkins has been supporting the College Track program in New Orleans, LA, since 2008. The Jenkins Foundation recognized many first-time college students in their families needed to receive monetary support for their collegiate efforts. Malcolm Jenkins Foundation has been responsible for gifting over $150,000 in scholarships to College Track students. Why is his support critical for the success of the program? The financial awards help to fund out-of-state college tours, career exposure events, job networking workshops. They also give registered college freshman with final exam study baskets, per the College Track press release.

Clara Baron-Hyppolite, the College Completion Director for New Orleans' College Track program, said about the Jenkins Foundation:

"The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation has been steadfast in its commitment and support to College Track Newell and scholars have one thing over $150,000 in financial support in scholarships, providing final exam study baskets to matriculating college freshman funding, out of state college tours and career networking experiences and opportunities to help students progress forward in their professional and educational development."

Before the ceremony concluded, Malcolm Jenkins spoke to the graduates:

" There's never been a better time to make use of everything you learned in school, to use your voice, and be open to change. And don't be afraid to try new things. We know you'll be excellent ambassadors for College Track New Orleans, and the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, as you embark upon your college career."

The College Track program assistance has reached over 400 high school and college students. It has come a long way from the inaugural class of 50 college freshmen. Today, the entire group of 50 high school graduates in College Track New Orleans will enroll in a college or university. College released these astounding data about this year's participants. Sixteen seniors have earned full-ride scholarships to universities, including Smith College, Tulane University, Yale University, Franklin & Marshall College, Columbia University, Cornell University, Bryn Mawr College, Bard College, Scripps College, and Wake Forest University. Twenty seniors will be recognized as Malcolm Jenkins Scholars and receive a one-time $1,000 scholarship from The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation for a total of $20,000 in awarded scholarships. 70% of the 2020 Malcolm Jenkins Scholars are first-generation college students.