Malcolm Jenkins' Foundation Surprises 12 High School Seniors with College Scholarships

Malcolm Jenkins and the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation with partner College Track New Orleans awarded twelve high school seniors $2,000 in scholarships for college.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

As a two-time Super Bowl Champion and New Orleans Saints safety, Malcolm Jenkins has a keen insight on being competitive.

Over the years, the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation has awarded hundreds of scholarships to high school students across America who need a gesture of support to become competitive students in today's world.

Wednesday, May 26, Jenkins surprised 59 graduating high school seniors at the 10th Annual College Track Ceremony.

“For the past decade, we are proud of our partnership with College Track which has given us the opportunity to support these exceptional students on their journey by furthering their education at the college and university level. In addition to scholarships, The Malcolm Jenkins Scholars have access to resources such as college campus visits, care packages during their finals as well as internship opportunities,” said President and CEO of TMJF, Gwendolyn V. Jenkins.

Credit: The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation and College Track New Orleans

Twelve students received a $2,000 scholarship as they enter their next educational phase in college.

The high school seniors who participated in the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation’s Project R.E.W.A.R.D.S. program (Reinforcing Education With Activities, Recreation, and Developmental Supports) in partnership with College Track New Orleans were the recipients of the scholarships.

"In my capacity at College Track, I've had the privilege of watching hundreds of students turn their dreams of a college degree into a reality. It is truly an honor to be surrounded by such driven and talented students every day," said College Track’s New Orleans Site Director Clara Baron-Hyppolite.

The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation's 2021 outstanding scholars were:

The 2021 Malcolm Jenkins Scholars

Credit: The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation and College Track New Orleans

Academic Excellence

Ali Taher

Gabriell C. Jackson

Credit: The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation and College Track New Orleans

Overcoming the Odds

Shaundrea M. Sylvester

Jase A. North

Jamal Wright

Angel D. Johnson

Alejandro Bailey

Dascia S. Cofield

Sabian R. Burke

Adia B. Gardiner

Jonah E. Ledet

David A. Garcia

Over the past ten years, The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation's partnership with College Track New Orleans has awarded over $175,000 in scholarships.

About The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation

Founded in 2010, The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation (TMJF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity with a mission to effect positive change in the lives of youth, particularly those in underserved communities. The Foundation is dedicated to youth development programs and initiatives that provide innovative learning opportunities, resources, and experiences that will help them succeed in life and become productive and contributing members of their community. For more information, visit: http://www.themalcolmjenkinsfoundation.org/

About College Track

Founded in 2008, College Track New Orleans is a non-profit college completion program with a mission to equip students confronting systemic barriers to earn a bachelor’s degree. College Track New Orleans currently serves more than 400 high school and college students. Offering a 10-year commitment to our students, College Track New Orleans actively engages students in their 9th grade year and supports them through college graduation through three focus areas: Academic Affairs, College Completion, and Student Life.

Malcolm Jenkins with New Orleans

Malcolm Jenkins returned to the New Orleans Saints in 2020 after six seasons and a Super Bowl championship with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In 183 career game appearances, Jenkins has 20 interceptions, 105 passes defended, 19 forced fumbles, and 6 touchdowns.

New Orleans signed Jenkins to a 4-year, $32M contract in the 2020 offseason.

Jenkins restructured his contract and has a base salary of $1.1M and a bonus of $5.1M to allow New Orleans to get below the NFL salary-cap limit for 2021.

