Saints' Michael Thomas expected to miss several weeks, report says

John Hendrix

According to a Tuesday evening report by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, wide receiver Michael Thomas's high-ankle injury is worse than originally believed. The 2019 offensive player of the year is now expected to miss several weeks.

Placing Thomas on injured reserve is not out of the question, but it remains to be seen as to what will actually happen. New Orleans has an extra day this week due to playing on Monday Night Football, so we won't get our first official injury report until Thursday. Of course, any roster movement would be something to keep a close eye on up until that point.

The Saints offense struggled heavily on Sunday, and Thomas wasn't much of a factor. It would be a huge blow to their offense, but the team does have answers. They'll need others to step up, and it wouldn't be out of the question to see someone like Bennie Fowler called up to the active roster, as well as rookie Marquez Callaway being activated. Ty Montgomery is also one to watch as someone who could have a bigger role. We'll also have to pay attention to any player tryouts over the next few days.

