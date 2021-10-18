Report: Michael Thomas Believed to be a Few Weeks Away

Michael Thomas is eligible to come off PUP on Monday, but it sounds like he won't be back with the Saints for a few weeks.

Michael Thomas is among several players across the league who are eligible to come off of the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list this week. However, it sounds like the Saints won't have him for a few weeks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport said on Monday afternoon, "I'm told he's still expected to be a couple weeks away. So, that really quick infusion of offense for the New Orleans Saints doesn't sound like it's coming this week or next week."

Thomas, who had ankle surgery back in June, was placed on PUP prior to the start of the regular season at the end of August. If the timeline holds true to what Rapoport said, then the earliest we could expect Thomas would be in Week 9 against the Falcons at home on Nov. 7. Halloween (Week 8) against the Bucs seems like a bit of a stretch. Of course, we'll see how things go, and there's really no rush right now to put Thomas back on the field.

New Orleans has managed to get by with what they have, and could get back Tre'Quan Smith (hamstring) for their Week 7 game against the Seahawks. Naturally, we are also paying close attention to the status of Deonte Harris, who left the game against Washington with a hamstring injury.

