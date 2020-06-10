Saints News Network
Michael Thomas partners with RIP Medical Debt for $2M in medical debt relief

Dr.C

New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver Michael Thomas has partnered with RIP Medical Debt to relieve over $2.3 million of medical debt for 1,025 New Orleans residents.  

RIP Medical Debt is a nonprofit organization that purchases and forgives the medical debt. Donors and philanthropists partner to provide financial relief to individuals, families, and veterans across America. Every $100 donated equates to $10,000 of forgiven medical debt. The organization’s mission is to remove the burden of medical debt. Michael Thomas joined the ranks of donors empowered through RIP to forgive billions in oppressive medical bills. $2.3 million of medical debt will be erased in the Greater New Orleans area because of Thomas’ donation.

USATSI_13828828_168388561_lowres
Dec 22, 2019; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) signs autographs for fans following his teams 38-28 victory over the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown

The Saints All-Pro wide receiver is known for his charitable work in New Orleans. He has helped teammates to build ramps for disabled veterans, and partnered with Raising Cane’s founder to provide over 3,000 meals for local COVID-19 front line medical workers. He's also spent time mentoring disadvantaged area youths.

Black Lives Matter Protest
June 5, 2020, Lafayette, LA, USA: Protesters fill the streets around Jackson Square in the French Quarter to demonstrate against the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police and broader issues of police brutality. Friday, June 5, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Scott Clause

Medical debt destroys the financial stability of large segments of America’s most vulnerable communities: the sick, the elderly, the poor, and veterans. It also targets the middle class, driving many families who are barely getting along into poverty. Medical debt is not the result of poor decisions. It is a debt of necessity.

By forgiving this debt we strive to give struggling individuals, and their families, a fresh start. We hope to give those affected the ability to seek the continued medical care they need and help them back towards financial stability.

Every day, we receive messages from people who suffer under crushing debt far beyond their financial means to pay—from the son of a stroke survivor in Kentucky whose family could not keep up with their mortgage payments, to the cancer patient in Florida whose debts made it impossible for her to continue with necessary treatment. Rising healthcare costs and endless bills are leaving families with nowhere to turn. RIP Medical Debt

Michael Thomas is an MVP on and off the field. The NFL recognized him as the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, a Pro Bowl and All-Pro wide receiver for the Saints and he led the league in receptions 2018-19. Thomas also holds the NFL record for the most receptions by a player through his first four seasons.

For more information on RIP Medical Debt, visit: www.ripmedicaldebt.org  

 

