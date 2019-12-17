Saints News Network
Saints' Michael Thomas Makes More NFL History

John Hendrix

Stop me if you've heard this one before, but Michael Thomas has made more NFL history. The Saints wide receiver entered Monday Night Football already being tied with Wes Welker (2009) and Andre Johnson (2008) for having the most games (seven) in a single season with at least 10 catches or more. Now, Thomas stands alone with eight.

Michael_Thomas_Makes_NFL_History_Again-5df78aca261c7400011f94e2_Dec_16_2019_16_46_54
Michael Thomas makes more NFL history

It came at the beginning of the second half, as Brees connected with Thomas on a 9-yard pass play.

The Saints rewarded Thomas in the offseason at the end of July with a 5-year, $100 million contract extension, and he's been worth every penny of it this season. Thomas set single-season franchise records in receiving yardage and receptions in 2018, and bested that personal production in 2019. He's on pace to beat out Marvin Harrison's single-season catch record (143 receptions) from 2002.

Thomas is one of two NFL receivers to eclipse multiple seasons of 120 receptions or better with 1,400 yards. The other would be Antonio Brown. Oh by the way, he bested his personal best, franchise single-season reception record from a season ago (125). He did it in 'Can't Guard Mike' fashion, connecting with Drew Brees on a 15-yard touchdown pass. 

