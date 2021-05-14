Report: DT Lorenzo Neal, Jr. expected at Saints Rookie Minicamp | Son of Former Saints Fullback

The New Orleans Saints will sign undrafted free-agent defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal, Jr., for their three-day rookie minicamp, per a report.

Purdue's Lorenzo Neal sacks Eastern Michigan's Tyler Wiegers in West Lafayette on September 8, 2018. Purdue lost 20-19. Credit:© Frank Oliver for the Journal & Courier

The Purdue product was a highly-touted draft prospect before a severe injury.

Neal, 6-3 and 325 pounds, tore his ACL in 2018, but did not fully regain his commanding role as a Boilermakers defensive lineman.

In four seasons at West Lafayette, he recorded 72 tackles, 4 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 5 passes defended, forced 4 fumbles, and 1 fumble recovered.

SON OF FORMER SAINTS FULLBACK

New Orleans drafted his father, Lorenzo Neal, Sr. in the fourth round (89th overall) of the 1993 NFL Draft. Lorenzo played three years with the Saints in his 16-season and seven-team career.

He was a 3x All-Pro and member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade team as a fullback.

Aug 5, 2017; Canton, OH, USA; SanDiego Chargers former running back LaDainian Tomlinson poses with presenter and former teammate Lorenzo Neal (left) and his bust during the Professional Football HOF enshrinement ceremonies at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Neal, Sr. introduced Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson at his induction ceremony. Neal also played and blocked for quarterback Drew Brees in San Diego.

SAINTS DEFENSIVE TACKLES

The New Orleans defensive tackle rotation suffered a major hit with the losses of former first-round selection Sheldon Rankins and Malcom Brown this offseason.

New Orleans did not extend Rankins' contract, and he signed a two-year deal with the New York Jets in free agency.

Brown was released by the Saints in a salary-cap saving move in the offseason. He signed with a 2-year, $11M contract with Jacksonville.

Both players were excellent at defending the pass and run for New Orleans. Finding new players to fill their voids will not be an easy task.

The Saints defensive tackle group consists of David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, Malcolm Roach, Ryan Glasgow, Albert Huggins, Jalen Dalton, and rookies Josiah Bronson and Lorenzo Neal, Jr.

