New Jersey Number Rule Expected from NFL

NFL owners are set to approve a proposal to allow players to change the league's jersey-number rules at the beginning of the 2021 NFL season.

NFL Owners are expected to approve a proposal that would allow skill-position players to wear single-digit uniform numbers.

In 2006, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner trotted out onto the New Orleans Saints practice field wearing the same number he wore at the University of Southern California, number 5. Before the beginning of his rookie year, Saints RB Reggie Bush made an aggressive push for the NFL to allow him to wear the single-digit number as a tailback. He even repped his college number in a variation of his 2006 Topps rookie card. However, the league denied Bush's request. Fifteen years later, current NFL skill positions look to have the luxury that the Super Bowl XLIV Champion did not have.

According to NBC's Peter King, NFL Owners are expected to pass a proposal from the Kansas City Chiefs that will allow certain skill position players (RB, TE, WR, LB, and DB) to wear a single-digit jersey number. The proposal from the defending AFC champions comes as a result of a lack of available numbers due to the franchise's retired numbers.

The proposal would set a new range of numbers for all positions.

Quarterbacks, Punters, and Kickers: 1–19

Running backs: 1–49, 80–89

Defensive backs: 1–49

Linebackers: 1–59, 90–99

Offensive lineman: 50–79

Defensive lineman: 50–79, 90–99

The New Orleans Saints currently roster a handful of skill players that could revert back to their single-digit college number. That list includes star running back Alvin Kamara. The 4x Pro-Bowl selection sported the number 6 during his time in Knoxville with the University of Tennessee. Could we see AK41 become AK6 in the upcoming season? B/R Gridiron provided fans with a first look at what that could look like earlier this week.

Since the league expects to pass the new rule via NFL Owners' vote, anticipate a handful of players to rep a single-digit number at the training camp's start. Fans can take notice that a new jersey number will mean adding a new jersey to your collection.

