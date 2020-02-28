Impressive NFL Combine Performers should excite Saints Fans

The early NFL Scouting Combine performances should encourage the Saints organization and fans. LSU WR Justin Jefferson’s 4.47 seconds time in the 40 yard dash may cause a shift on many draft boards and mock drafts. Most early draft projections had Jefferson as a high second round selection, but his 40 time may increase his value for a team like the Saints. I projected Jefferson at #24 last month. I still believe Jefferson, Jalen Reagor (TCU), and Brandon Aiyuk (ASU) would be excellent wide receiver candidates for New Orleans. Jefferson performed well in the WR Drills. NFL GM’s will find it difficult not to consider him in the first-round of the draft.

Alabama’s WR Henry Ruggs blazed in the 40 yard dash at 4.27 seconds. Ruggs has solidified a spot as one of the top wide receivers in April’s draft. New Orleans’ will have an opportunity to snag Ruggs, but there were other standout players that may be available for the Saints at #24.

QUARTERBACKS

The top two quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa, are not taking part in the Combine drills this week. The next three candidates the Saints should focus on are Justin Herbert (Oregon), Jordan Love (Utah State), and Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma). Herbert’s Combine performance has scouts impressed with his athletic ability and upside. Love and Hurts are developing QBs that will benefit by learning the position from Drew Brees for one year. However, based on the interview GM Mickey Loomis had with Sirius Radio, he let the world know QB Taysom Hill still has a future with the team.

Jordan Love and Jake Fromm are the two quarterbacks that can land in the #24 spot for the Saints.

Jordan Love

Jalen Hurts

WIDE RECEIVERS

The top three wide receivers that fit the New Orleans Saints at #24 in the first round.

Justin Jefferson

Jalen Reagor

Brandon Aiyuk

