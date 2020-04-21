Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

NFL Draft: Saints Prospect Bryan Edwards

Bob Rose

The New Orleans Saints filled a big need at wide receiver this offseason by signing productive veteran Emmanuel Sanders to a two-year contract. Sanders will join record setting wideout Michael Thomas to give the Saints a solid 1-2 punch at the position that they have lacked over the last two seasons.

Most expect the Saints to select another receiver in this week’s draft to add to their stable of weapons for quarterback Drew Brees. They may use their 1st round pick, 24th overall, to do this or take advantage of the depth of talent at the position in this year’s draft with a later pick. New Orleans Head Coach Sean Payton has always preferred bigger receivers, and today’s draft profile looks at one of the more physical wideouts available in this year’s class.

Bryan Edwards, WR (South Carolina) 6’3” 212-Lbs.

USATSI_13358107_168388561_lowres

Edwards enrolled early out of high school in Conway, SC to South Carolina University. He contributed immediately as a true freshman, catching 44 passes for 590 yards and 4 touchdowns, earning a spot on the All-Freshman team. His production increased as a sophomore, pulling in 64 receptions for 793 yards and five scores. He caught fewer passes (55) for the Gamecocks as a junior in 2018, but his 846 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns were team bests. Despite missing two games last season with a knee injury, Edwards earned 2nd team All-SEC honors with 71 receptions for 816 yards and six scores. Edwards finished a productive career with the Gamecocks with 234 catches for 3,045 yards and 22 touchdowns. He suffered a foot injury while training for the NFL Scouting Combine however and could not take part in any workouts.

NFL.com comparison (via Lance Zierlein) = David Terrell (retired)

Edwards struggled with easy drops throughout his career at South Carolina, more a result of lapses in concentration than skill. He must develop a quicker release off the line of scrimmage against press coverage and must sharpen his route running skills. Edwards isn’t an elusive runner in the open field, though he rarely goes down at first contact. He must learn to use his body better to shield defenders in the red zone and tight quarters.

USATSI_13322392_168388561_lowres
Sep 7, 2019; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a reception against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Edwards can threaten a defense on all three levels. He tracks the deep ball well and has good acceleration and a long stride to get open deep despite a lack of straight-line speed. He sells the vertical threat well, enabling him to create a cushion against defensive backs. He battles defenders on contested throws and has a wide catch radius. Edwards is skilled on quick slants and works the middle of the field well, fighting for extra yardage after the catch.  His large frame gives him an advantage over smaller defensive backs, which he couples with sneaky-fast speed.

Bryan Edwards was consistently productive against the top defensive backs of the SEC. Not the prettiest route runner at this stage, he battles defenders and has the natural ability to improve and the measurables to give defensive backs fits. Edwards is a Day 2 prospect with the upside to become a number two wideout quickly. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BtBoylan
BtBoylan

Editor

The deepest WR draft in a long time! I think the Saints can find a hidden gem or two on day 2 and 3.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft: Saints Prospect Jordyn Brooks

Jordyn Brooks is a highly productive Big 12 defender that has slipped under the national radar recently. The New Orleans Saints could look at him as an immediate productive starter.

Bob Rose

by

BtBoylan

NFL Draft: Saints Prospect Michael Pittman Jr.

Could the New Orleans Saints draft the talented wide receiver from one of college football's storied programs?

Bob Rose

by

MarlboroMan06

New Orleans Saints draft trade history under Sean Payton

A comprehensive look back at the trades the Saints have made regarding the NFL Draft under Sean Payton, dating back to 2006.

John Hendrix

by

BtBoylan

The Alvin Kamara Dilemma

In 2017, the New Orleans Saints drafted one of their best group of young and talented NFL players. Today, they face a dilemma. Can they afford a new contract for Alvin Kamara in 2021, especially since Marshon Lattimore and Ryan Ramczyk have contract talks looming?

Kyle T. Mosley

by

TurboDog

Boise State's David Moa drawing interest from Saints, several teams ahead of draft

David Moa is generating some big interest from NFL teams ahead of the draft, which includes the New Orleans Saints.

John Hendrix

New Orleans Saints 7-Round Mock Draft 2.0

It's the week of the NFL Draft, and we take one more look at what the New Orleans Saints could do through our final mock draft.

John Hendrix

by

BtBoylan

NFL Draft: Saints Prospect - LB Davion Taylor

One of the draft's most intriguing prospects will bring inexperience but a tremendous athletic upside to the NFL team that selects him.

Bob Rose

Saints Super Bowl Aspirations led RB Dwayne Washington to Re-sign

The New Orleans Saints have a special culture under Sean Payton regime. RB Dwayne Washington re-signed with the Saints because he feels they are on the verge of a Super Bowl title in New Orleans.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan

Could the Saints find Alvin Kamara's replacement early in the NFL Draft?

There are no confirmed rumors of the Saints moving on from their talented running back.  But with his pending free agency in 2021 and a potential holdout this season, could New Orleans look for his replacement with an early draft pick?

Bob Rose

by

John Hendrix

Saints News Tik Tok Star of the Week: Gwendolyn Johnson-Simpson

The Saints News Network created a weekly Tik Tok Challenge to help pull the Who Dat Nation together amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr.C