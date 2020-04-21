NFL Draft: Saints Prospect Jordyn Brooks

Many experts predict that the New Orleans Saints will address the linebacker position with an early selection in the 2020 NFL draft. The Saints have one of league’s best at the position in Demario Davis, but lost cagey veteran A.J. Klein in free agency. Alex Anzalone and Kiko Alonso are both talented and versatile players, but neither have been able to stay healthy throughout their careers. Alonso, Anzalone, Davis, and backup Craig Robertson will also be free agents after the season.

Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray, Patrick Queen of LSU, and Wisconsin’s Zack Baun are all potential targets for the Saints with the 24th pick in the 1st round. There are also several linebackers who will be available on Day 2 who have the skills to be outstanding additions. Today’s draft profile looks at a player who was a Butkus Award finalist but has slipped under the radar of mock draft selections recently.

Jordyn Brooks, LB (Texas Tech) 6’0” 240-Lbs.

Nov 10, 2018; Lubbock, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Tre Watson (5) is brought down by Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Jordyn Brooks (1) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

After a standout prep career at Stratford High School near Houston, TX, Brooks attended Texas Tech and would star as a true freshman, leading the team with 86 tackles. Five of those stops were for loss, and he added a forced fumble and 4 pass breakups on his way to freshman All-American honors. He added 89 tackles and an interception as a sophomore in 2017, earning his second straight All-Big 12 honorable mention recognition. Brooks again led the Red Raiders in tackles during the 2018 season, with 7.5 of his 84 stops for loss along with adding 3 sacks and an interception. His last season with Texas Tech was his finest, finishing with 108 tackles, including an incredible 20 for loss, and 3 sacks while earning first team All-Big 12 and second team All-American honors.

NFL Scouting Combine Statistics

40-Yd dash = 4.54 (7th among linebackers)

NFL.com comparison (via Lance Zierlein) = A.J. Klein (Bills)

Brooks has some limitations in coverage that may force him off the field in obvious passing situations early in his NFL career. He doesn’t have a smooth drop into coverage off the line of scrimmage and doesn’t have a great feel when in a zone. Brooks lacks the fluidity to stay with tight ends or backs down the field in man coverage. As a run defender, he must attack blockers more often rather than getting caught flat-footed and be better at disengaging from blocks to make a play.

Brooks has excellent instincts for the position and has good speed to make plays sideline to sideline or burst into an opposing backfield. He fights through traffic tenaciously to make plays in pursuit and is a skilled open field tackler. In coverage, Brooks is more comfortable when lining up off the ball and adjusts well to the play in front of him. He has the athleticism to spy mobile quarterbacks and track down running backs. Brooks diagnoses plays quickly and slides laterally along the line of scrimmage well.

Aug 31, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; Montana State Bobcats quarterback Casey Bauman (7) is stopped by Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive linebacker Jordyn Brooks (1) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Jordyn Brooks is projected as a Day 2 selection with his best fit at either middle or strongside linebacker. He has excellent diagnosis of opposing offenses and is a very good run defender to put him on the field in early downs as a potential starter early in his career. His pass coverage skills need refinement, but he has both the size and athletic ability that NFL teams covet.