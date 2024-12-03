NFL Pro Bowl Update: Saints Own One Of The Top Vote-Getters In NFC
It hasn't been the greatest of seasons for the New Orleans Saints. At 4-8, the Saints are on the verge of being eliminated from the playoff race for a fourth straight season. That would be their longest stretch without a postseason appearance since five years from 2001 to 2005.
There haven't been many bright spots for New Orleans in 2024. Running back Alvin Kamara has certainly been one.
Kamara has 894 yards rushing and 450 more as a receiver on a team-high 59 catches. He's remained productive despite a depleted offensive line and extra defensive attention from a lack of other weapons from injuries.
Another player that has quietly had a standout season is Matthew Hayball, the team's rookie punter. When NFL Pro Bowl voting was released on Monday, Hayball was the leading vote-getter among NFC punters.
An undrafted rookie out of Vanderbilt, Hayball began his collegiate career at Florida Atlantic. In his 2019 freshman season with the Owls, he led the NCAA in punting yardage (2,958) while averaging 43.5 per kick. Over his three years at Florida Atlantic, Hayball averaged 44.4 yards per punt.
Hayball transferred to Vanderbilt after the 2021 campaign. He'd play his final two collegiate seasons there before entering the NFL. In two seasons with the Commodores, he'd average and impressive 46.5 yards per punt. He'd finish second in the SEC in punting average each of his two years.
Born and raised in Australia, Hayball grew up playing Australian rules football. He was selected in the 2015 Australian Football League Draft by the Geelong Football Club, where he'd play for three years in the Victorian Football League.
Once signed by the Saints this offseason, Hayball would provide competition for Lou Hedley, a fellow Australian. Hayball won a close training camp competition as the New Orleans punter going into the regular season.
The 27-year-old Hayball had some inconsistencies early in the year but quickly leveled off and has shown a strong leg from the onset. Over 11 games for the Saints, Hayball has a gross average of 44.1 yards per punt. He's also executed one fake punt, successfully picking up a first down with an 11-yard run.
Hayball's net average is an impressive 40.4 yards. He has 29 of his 50 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line with only three touchbacks. His hang-time and directional precision has helped the Saints special teams hold opposing punt returners to just a 6.9 average, one of the best in the league.
Pro Bowl voting officially began on November 25 and will conclude on December 23. The last New Orleans punter to be voted to the Pro Bowl was Thomas Morstead in 2012.