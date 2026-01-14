Bills' $6 Million Super Bowl Champion Linked To Saints In Free Agency

The New Orleans Saints benched Tyler Shough to begin the season and it proved to be a bad decision.

Shough earned the starting quarterback job halfway through the year and helped lead the Saints to a handful of wins down the stretch. In fact, the Saints finished the season much closer to a division title than anybody once thought possible.

Heading into next season, the Saints are in a much better spot than many expected. They could dive into the NFL Draft, free agency, and the trade market to add more talent to Shough's offense. If they can continue to build around him, the offense could quickly gain steam in the coming years.

John Sigler of Saints Wire linked the Saints to Buffalo Bills offensive lineman David Edwards in free agency ahead of the offseason.

David Edwards would be the perfect addition for the Saints

Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards get ready to line up during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Edwards, who will be 29 in March, is arguably the top free agent available at guard," Sigler wrote. "Interior linemen typically peak in their late 20's and he's played exceptionally well the last two years with the Buffalo Bills.

"Before that, he was in and out of the starting lineup in four years with the Los Angeles Rams. Edwards was flagged twice this year for false starts but didn't draw a single holding penalty on 1,098 snaps as a blocker. He's exactly the type of experienced starter the Saints should spend on. Edwards has lined up at left guard on 5,045 career snaps."

Edwards has been a star up front for the Bills. He's been excellent since joining the Bills, which will likely land him a solid contract worth over $10 million a year in free agency.

The Saints could look to make a solid move to add to the offensive line. Adding Edwards would be the kind of move that helps push Shough's offense in the right direction.

Building the offensive line in free agency would allow the Saints to use their draft capital to land playmakers like Carnell Tate or Jeremiyah Love in the top 10 in the 2026 NFL Draft.

