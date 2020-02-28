NFL Salary Cap projected at $200 million for 2020

The anticipation continues to build for the new league season, as free agency is right around the corner. The NFL Combine has given some great surprises thus far, while the XFL has done a decent job of holding us over somewhat. League news is something we continue to watch for, and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday that the league's salary cap is expected to come in at roughly $200 million per team. That's particularly good news for the New Orleans Saints, who have $189 million tied up in their Top 51 and and $192 million in total cap hits, according to Spotrac.

"Negotiations are ongoing, but the NFL and NFLPA are projecting a salary cap of roughly $200 million per club for 2020. If new CBA is ratified, revenue would increase from expanded playoffs, which could cause the cap to rise somewhat. Bigger jumps expected in 2021 and beyond," Pelissero said.

Last year's figure came in just under $189 million. When the salary cap first started back in 1994, that figure was at $34.6 million. In 2011, the cap was at $120 million. Pelissero added that there would be a player vote to ratify the CBA expected as soon as next week. The new league year will start on March 18.

In the next couple of weeks, you could see Mickey Loomis starting the process by shifting some base salaries around, signing Drew Brees to his extension, and then looking at making player decisions with Sean Payton. These are the Saints top hits currently, and there's several ways the team can make extra cap space to be competitors in free agency.