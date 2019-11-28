NFL's Top 5 Power Teams - Week 13

What an exhilarating week of football in Week 12. Each week has brought a reshuffling in rankings and Week 13 is not different. The NFL will begin with a day of thanks and gratitude on Thanksgiving and an exciting triple header where our Saints take on the disliked NFC South foes the Atlanta Falcons. The week continues with Sunday games throughout the day and culminates with a Monday Night Football battle between the Vikings and Seahawks. This week will shape playoff race and start to put into perspective the contenders from pretenders in the NFL.

The Top 5 Teams are:

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

1. San Francisco 49ers (10-1)

The 49ers’ showdown with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night ended in what looked like an offensive shootout. San Francisco defeated Green Bay convincingly 37-8 with 5 sacks as they battle for first place in the NFC. The Niners continue the most challenging portion of the regular season by facing the Baltimore Ravens at 12:00 PM CST on FOX.

What are the 49ers grateful for this Thanksgiving? The team’s defense.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2. Baltimore Ravens (9-2)

The Baltimore Ravens annihilated the Rams and are leading the AFC North. The test of this season will be on the road Sunday at 12:00 PM CST when the they take on the (10-1) 49ers. The game will broadcast on FOX.

What are the Ravens grateful for this Thanksgiving? Quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

3. New England Patriots (10-1)

The New England Patriots squeaked by the Dallas Cowboys with a 13-9 victory. The only touchdown of the game was when Tom Brady found rookie N’Keal Harry. Even in the in-climate, weather, the Patriots’ defense stopped the Cowboys from scoring time and time again. Lamar Jackson may eventually pose a problem for Patriots coming down the stretch. The Patriots lead as a top Super Bowl contender as they prepare to face the Texans at 7:20 PM CST on NBC.

What are the Patriots grateful for this Thanksgiving? Quarterback Tom Brady.

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

4. New Orleans Saints (9-2)

The New Orleans Saints are now 9-2 and are leading the NFC South. After a lackluster game on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Drew Brees led his team to a field goal position and depended on a 33-yard field goal by Will Lutz to defeat the Panthers. The Saints are on the road Thanksgiving Day to redeem themselves against one of the most notorious rivals in NFL history, the Atlanta Falcons. New Orleans continues as a strong Super Bowl contender and Grant Gordon of NFL.com paints the portrait of what the Saints have riding on the Falcons rematch,

“Despite four weeks remaining in the season, the Saints can be the first team in the NFL to clinch a playoff berth and their division right along with it. A New Orleans win (or a tie coupled with a Panthers lose or tie) will wrap up the NFC South for the Saints and make this a Thanksgiving to celebrate. Added intrigue is the revenge factor, as the Falcons, with little left to play for other than seemingly saving coach Dan Quinn’s job, pulled off a stunning 26-9 Week 10 upset when the teams first collided.” The Saints and Falcons will broadcast at 7:20 PM CST on NBC.

What are the Saints grateful for this Thanksgiving? Kicker Will Lutz.

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

5. Seattle Seahawks (9-2)

Seattle will meet the 49ers on Sunday at 12:00 PM CST on FOX. Every week the Seahawks are becoming a more complete team and Week 13 is shaping up to be a playoff preview against the 49ers. The Ravens’ remaining opponents in the NFL regular season are: 49ers (10-1), at Bills (8-3), vs. Jets (4-7), at Browns (5-6), vs. Steelers (6-5)

What are the Seahawks grateful for this Thanksgiving? Quarterback Russell Wilson.