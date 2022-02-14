Skip to main content
Odell Beckham Jr. Injured During Super Bowl LVI
Player(s)
Odell Beckham Jr.
Team(s)
Los Angeles Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. is injured at the Super Bowl.

Odell Beckham Jr. has a knee injury at the Super Bowl.  The LA receiver went down on a crossing route.  It was a non-contact injury when it appeared his foot got caught in the field turf.

He left the contest with almost 4 minutes remaining in the first half.

Dr. David Chao of ProFootball Doc believes it could be a "significant" injury or re-tear of the left knee ACL.

OBJ Injury

20220213_184252
20220213_184248
20220213_184249
20220213_184255
20220213_184248(0)
20220213_184255(0)
20220213_184302
20220213_184259
20220213_184300

Beckham has 2 receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown.

He went into the medical tent for evaluation.

20220213_184300
