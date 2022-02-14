Odell Beckham Jr. Injured During Super Bowl LVI

Odell Beckham Jr. has a knee injury at the Super Bowl. The LA receiver went down on a crossing route. It was a non-contact injury when it appeared his foot got caught in the field turf.

He left the contest with almost 4 minutes remaining in the first half.

Dr. David Chao of ProFootball Doc believes it could be a "significant" injury or re-tear of the left knee ACL.

OBJ Injury

Beckham has 2 receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown.

He went into the medical tent for evaluation.