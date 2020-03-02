Sean Payton believes the WR, DB, & DL positions were deep at NFL Combine

New Orleans Saints Sr. Writer John DeShazier interviewed Head Coach Sean Payton at the NFL Combine this Thursday. DeShazier asked “which positions seemed to be the strength of the draft for you?” Payton responded saying “it's a deep draft at receiver, we think at defensive back as well, and defensive line.”

Payton did not mention which position the Saints will use for their first-round pick in the NFL Draft. New Orleans will make their selection in the #24 slot in April’s draft. They have positions of need for a wide receiver, defensive back, linebacker, offensive line, and defensive line. The NFL free agency period begins on March 18th. It is a possibility for the Saints to target veteran free agents to fill voids from their free agents. Several prominent unrestricted free agents the Saints could re-sign are QB Drew Brees, S Vonn Bell, G Andrus Peat, and DT David Onyemata.

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine showcased very talented young players with bright futures in the NFL. I believe this was one of the strongest showcases of talent at the event in recent memory. The Combine had quite a few workout records broken this year by huge defensive and offensive linemen. Besides the normal shake-up of scouting departments’ draft boards, the NFL Pro days could be a better barometer for talent evaluation for the skill players.

What are your thoughts on the NFL Scouting Combine? Let us know in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future New Orleans Saints coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also be sure to like us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter: @SaintsNews and Kyle T. Mosley at @ktmoze

Mike Detillier's 2020 NFL Draft Guide are ready for order at www.mikedetillier.com. Mike will hold an exclusive NFL Draft Masterclass for Saints News Network in March.