Postseason Bubble? "All options are on the table" from NFL Executive VP of Football Operations, Troy Vincent.

Just weeks after creating a “bubble” like training camp, Coach Sean Payton pitched a similar idea for the NFL postseason. After the success of both the NBA and NHL bubbles, it was only a matter of time before teams brought the concept to NFL executives.

While the NFL has not decided for the need to “bubble,” however, nothing will be ruled off the table, according to Troy Vincent, NFL VP of Football Operations. "The concept itself where players could do it if they choose to do it, to form some kind of bubble, that secure environment, the concept was discussed”.

New Orleans’ “bubble” began in early August with players, coaches, staff, and administration staying at the Loews Hotel in downtown New Orleans. The team is not forcing the sequester, but Payton expected over 150 team members to remain at the hotel until the first week of September.

“It’s not a bubble,” Payton told NBC Sports’, Peter King. “It’s a sequester. The message from the league is, ‘The show must go on.’ If so, we’ve got to do everything we can to be sure that happens.” Sean Payton

Since the beginning of camp, the Saints have placed three players on the COVID list, WR Deonte Harris, LS Zach Wood, and LB Kaden Elliss. Additionally, two Saints have opted out of the season, TEs Cole Wick and Jason Vander Laan. Head Coach Sean Payton was the first known member of the NFL to contract the novel coronavirus in March.

