SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Sean Payton shares his thoughts on Justin Herbert

BtBoylan

The New Orleans Saints (2-2) return home to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to battle the Los Angeles Chargers (1-3) in a Week 5 Monday Night Football matchup on ESPN. Quarterback Drew Brees and the Saints are coming off of their best offensive performance of the season, defeating the Detroit Lions 35-29, Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert faces Saints
Los Angeles Chargers Rookie QB Justin Herbert; Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

 

On the other side, the Los Angeles Chargers are led by rookie quarterback sensation Justin Herbert. They suffered their third consecutive loss of 2020 by dropping a thriller against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 38-31.

On Monday, Saints head coach Sean Payton shared his initial thoughts with the media on the Chargers first-round selection,  quarterback Justin Herbert. Coach Payton voiced how different the Los Angeles offense operates under Hebert than with veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who started for the Chargers in a Week 1 victory. 

“I think it's not the file so much as the team, the scheme and how he's fitting immediately into it. I think you have to look at what the strengths (are), what he (Herbert) did well in college...I think you're going to study more closely the system. Obviously, it'll be a little bit uniquely different than when Tyrod's (Taylor) in there and you cover all those things. But you really have to defend what you're seeing on tape.” 

Saints Head Coach, Sean Payton on Herbert

Saints Head Coach Sean Payton
New Orleans Saints

During the NFL Draft process this past April, the New Orleans did their homework on Herbert. They met with him at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. Herbert was Oregon's 2020 Rose Bowl MVP, where he threw for over 10,000 yards in his four-year college career. He posted 92 touchdown passes and a quarterback rating (QBR) of 75.0. While the Saints did not select the 6-6 QB in this year's draft, Sean Payton recalled how impressed he was with the young prospect.

The New Orleans Saints host the Los Angeles Chargers inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on ESPN's Monday Night Football, kickoff will be at 7:15 PM CST.  The Saints will play their third prime-time matchup in the first five weeks of 2020, and their second appearance on Monday Night Football this season (Week 2 at Las Vegas).

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.si.com/nfl/saints or www.saintnews.net.

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints Pregame Report: Saints vs. Lions (LIVE STREAM)

Saints News Network's Pregame Report with John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints vs. Lions Series History

New Orleans looks to snap a two-game losing streak as they roll into The Motor City to take on the Lions.

Bob Rose

by

JohanSon

3 Takeaways from Saints Victory Over the Lions

3 takeaways from the New Orleans Saints victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 4 of 2020.

BtBoylan

by

SamL

By the Numbers: Saints vs. Lions in Week 4

A look inside the numbers from the New Orleans Saints Week 4 victory over the Detroit Lions.

BtBoylan

Timeline of the Saints Late Night COVID-19 Testing Scare

New Orleans Saints Fullback Michael Burton posted a false-positive COVID-19 test late Saturday night.

BtBoylan

Game Balls from the Saints 35-29 Bulldozing of the Lions

New Orleans grabs their second win of the season despite the absence of six starters by playing physical and smarter on both sides of the ball.

Bob Rose

Keys to a Saints Victory vs. Lions in Week 4

The Saints News Network Krewe give their keys to a New Orleans Saints' victory in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.

BtBoylan

by

Dr.C

Week 4 Saints snap counts and observations

The Saints got a big win over the Lions on Sunday after it looked like things were headed for disaster. Here's how the snap counts went down for Week 4.

John Hendrix

Saints bounce back, hold on in Detroit after Lions surged to 14-point lead early

The Saints overcame a lot of odds to get back to .500 after knocking off the Lions.

John Hendrix

Saints at Lions GameDay Live Blog & Thread

New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions GameDay live blog and thread by the Saints News Network.

BtBoylan