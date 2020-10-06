The New Orleans Saints (2-2) return home to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to battle the Los Angeles Chargers (1-3) in a Week 5 Monday Night Football matchup on ESPN. Quarterback Drew Brees and the Saints are coming off of their best offensive performance of the season, defeating the Detroit Lions 35-29, Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles Chargers Rookie QB Justin Herbert; Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On the other side, the Los Angeles Chargers are led by rookie quarterback sensation Justin Herbert. They suffered their third consecutive loss of 2020 by dropping a thriller against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 38-31.

On Monday, Saints head coach Sean Payton shared his initial thoughts with the media on the Chargers first-round selection, quarterback Justin Herbert. Coach Payton voiced how different the Los Angeles offense operates under Hebert than with veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who started for the Chargers in a Week 1 victory.

“I think it's not the file so much as the team, the scheme and how he's fitting immediately into it. I think you have to look at what the strengths (are), what he (Herbert) did well in college...I think you're going to study more closely the system. Obviously, it'll be a little bit uniquely different than when Tyrod's (Taylor) in there and you cover all those things. But you really have to defend what you're seeing on tape.” Saints Head Coach, Sean Payton on Herbert

During the NFL Draft process this past April, the New Orleans did their homework on Herbert. They met with him at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. Herbert was Oregon's 2020 Rose Bowl MVP, where he threw for over 10,000 yards in his four-year college career. He posted 92 touchdown passes and a quarterback rating (QBR) of 75.0. While the Saints did not select the 6-6 QB in this year's draft, Sean Payton recalled how impressed he was with the young prospect.

“I remember him very well. I remember the interview process. I remember the combine the evaluation, the tape all of it. He was an impressive prospect, extremely smart with the live arm... it is good to see that he's doing well.” — Sean Payton on Herbert during the Draft Process

The New Orleans Saints host the Los Angeles Chargers inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on ESPN's Monday Night Football, kickoff will be at 7:15 PM CST. The Saints will play their third prime-time matchup in the first five weeks of 2020, and their second appearance on Monday Night Football this season (Week 2 at Las Vegas).

