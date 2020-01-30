Saints News Network
Sean Payton unsure about Drew Brees

Kyle T. Mosley

CBS Sports Radio host Damon Amendolara, of "The D.A. Show" interviewed New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton on today.  

Amendolara asked Payton, "do you think you know what Drew will do," [this offseason], Payton responded "no honestly, I don't."

Payton being interviewed by Amendolara - courtesy CBS Sports Radio

Payton continued to the conversation and said Brees “will spend some time with his family and make a decision.”

Payton visited the NFL Network's Super Bowl Live show on Thursday morning.  He spoke with hosts Colleen Wolfe and Michael Robinson about the team, his quarterbacks, and 2019 season for the Saints.

Payton said the following:

"To have all three of those guys back is probably very unlikely," - "You really appreciate the season you had when you had all three of them."  Saints Head Coach Sean Payton

New Orleans Saints - Sean Payton and Drew Brees
Dec 22, 2019; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) and head coach Sean Payton before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have two unrestricted free agents at quarterback, Drew Brees and Teddy Bridgewater.  Both are free to test the NFL free agency market.  The free agency period begins on March 18, 2020 at 3 PM CST.  QB Taysom Hill is a restricted free agent and can request a qualifying offer from a prospective NFL team.   The New Orleans Saints will have to match the offer or allow Hill to leave the team.   If Drew Brees does not return to New Orleans, he will have options in the NFL.  Brees has publicly mentioned at the NFL 2020 Pro Bowl his desire to return to the Saints organization as their quarterback.

Today’s comments from Sean Payton illuminate the fact that Drew Brees is definitely considering his career options.  Payton echoed GM Mickey Loomis’ Senior Bowl comments for Drew Brees to return to the Saints in 2020.

Saints News Network will provide more details on Drew Brees’ career decision.

