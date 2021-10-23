Per Report: Saints WR Chris Hogan to Retire

New Orleans Saints wideout Chris Hogan informs team of his intention to retire, according to reports.

New Orleans Saints WR Chris Hogan has informed the team he plans to retire, as first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network and Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football.

Hogan, who turns 34 on Sunday, had previously retired after playing the 2020 season for the New York Jets.

He started his career with the Buffalo Bills in 2012, where he remained until 2015. Hogan joined the New England Patriots in 2016. He won two Super Bowls in three seasons with New England, catching 107 passes for 1,651 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Hogan signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2019, playing in seven games before joining the Jets last season. Including his time with the Saints, Hogan had 220 receptions for 2,836 yards and 19 scores over his 10-year career.

New Orleans signed Hogan at the start of training camp. He played in all five games, appearing on 68 offensive snaps and 25 more on special teams. Hogan was targeted 8 times, pulling in 4 receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Pelissero reports that Hogan had been mulling retirement for a couple weeks. He spent the bye week at home with his pregnant wife before informing the Saints of his decision.

New Orleans returns from their bye week with a road game against the Seattle Seahawks this Monday night.