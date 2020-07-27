Saints Players engaging in "High Risk Conduct" may face team discipline
BtBoylan
NFL teams can challenge [COVID-19] designation as a football-related injury if proven the player contracted COVID-19 through engaging in "High-Risk Conduct."
A memo from the NFLPA to player agents sent over the weekend included language that states, “Clubs may discipline players for conduct detrimental for engaging in High-Risk COVID conduct.” The NFLPA leadership informed players of similar potential consequences via conference call a few weeks ago. If a player were to contract COVID-19 after engaging in High-Risk Conduct, the team could challenge the designation of a football-related injury. If the team’s challenge succeeds, the player could move to the non-football injury list and not be compensated.
The memo outlines High-Risk Conduct as:
- Attending an indoor night club (with more than 15 people)
- Attending an indoor bar (other than to pick up food) (with more than 15 people)
- Attending an indoor house party (with more than 15 people)
- Attending an indoor music concert/entertainment event (with more than 15 people)
- Attending a professional sporting event (other than applicable NFL games or events) (with more than 15 people)
- Attending an indoor religious service attended by more than 25% of the venue's capacity
The agreement between the NFLPA and the NFL also addresses issues that include player opt-outs, player benefits, and contract protection if the 2020 season were to be canceled. However, the memo player’s agents received is not a complete list of the agreement's terms. The NFLPA noted that a second memo, with more finalized language, will be sent once the parties have agreed to the new CBA amendments.
For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:
The Saints News Network at www.SI.com/NFL/ Saints
Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.
Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.