Saints Players engaging in "High Risk Conduct" may face team discipline

NFL teams can challenge [COVID-19] designation as a football-related injury if proven the player contracted COVID-19 through engaging in "High-Risk Conduct."

A memo from the NFLPA to player agents sent over the weekend included language that states, “Clubs may discipline players for conduct detrimental for engaging in High-Risk COVID conduct.” The NFLPA leadership informed players of similar potential consequences via conference call a few weeks ago. If a player were to contract COVID-19 after engaging in High-Risk Conduct, the team could challenge the designation of a football-related injury. If the team’s challenge succeeds, the player could move to the non-football injury list and not be compensated.

The memo outlines High-Risk Conduct as:

Attending an indoor night club (with more than 15 people)

Attending an indoor bar (other than to pick up food) (with more than 15 people)

Attending an indoor house party (with more than 15 people)

Attending an indoor music concert/entertainment event (with more than 15 people)

Attending a professional sporting event (other than applicable NFL games or events) (with more than 15 people)

Attending an indoor religious service attended by more than 25% of the venue's capacity

The agreement between the NFLPA and the NFL also addresses issues that include player opt-outs, player benefits, and contract protection if the 2020 season were to be canceled. However, the memo player’s agents received is not a complete list of the agreement's terms. The NFLPA noted that a second memo, with more finalized language, will be sent once the parties have agreed to the new CBA amendments.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.SI.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.