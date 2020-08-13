Projecting the Saints 53-man Roster: Linebacker

Demario Davis etched his name into the New Orleans Saints rich history of linebackers by earning his first career All-Pro honor in 2019. Davis was the team's first Pro Bowl LB since Jonathan Vilma in 2010, and it’s first All-Pro at the position since Winfred Tubbs in 1997. Davis was one of the NFL's most dominant defenders, but injuries beset the rest of the New Orleans LB corps. They lost Alex Anzalone for the season with a shoulder injury after just two games, and they placed rookie Kaden Elliss on injured reserve after three games with a knee injury.

The Saints made a few big offseason additions to the unit after losing reliable veteran LB A.J. Klein in free agency hoping to strengthen this position. Here is how the New Orleans training camp depth chart looks at the linebacker spot.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS LINEBACKERS

Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) tackles Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) during the second quarter of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick Hingle-USA TODAY

Kiko Alonso

Alex Anzalone

Joe Bachie

Zack Baun

Nigel Bradham

Anthony Chickillo (LB/DE)

Demario Davis

Andrew Dowell

Kaden Elliss

Chase Hansen

Craig Robertson

ROSTER LOCKS

Alex Anzalone (6’3” 241-Lbs., 25-Yrs old)

Oct 8, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA New Orleans Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) against the Washington Redskins during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome © Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The talent of Anzalone, selected in the 3rd round of the 2017 draft, is undeniable. He has missed 29 of his team's 53 games with shoulder injuries, however, leaving concerns about his durability as he heads into the last year of his contract. When in the lineup, Anzalone is an athletic defender who can stay on the field in every situation. He is a devastating blitzer who plays the run well and can stay with the league's best tight ends in pass coverage.

Zack Baun (6’3” 225-Lbs., 23-Yrs old)

Wisconsin linebackers Zack Baun (56) and lAndrew Van Ginkel team up to sack Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley during the first quarter Saturday © Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

New Orleans traded back into the 3rd round of this spring's draft to select Baun out of Wisconsin with the 74th overall pick. Baun was often used as a stand-up defensive end in college but is expected to assume a more traditional LB role with the Saints. He is an instinctive run defender with excellent pass rush ability and the athleticism to handle coverage duties. I expect Baun to be a bigger part of the New Orleans defense as the season progresses, as he gets more familiar with coverage responsibilities.

Nigel Bradham (6’2” 241-Lbs., 30-Yrs old)

Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Nigel Bradham (53) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30), injured on the play, Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Packers Vs Eagles © Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis, Appleton Post-Crescent via Imagn Content Services, LLC

A recent free agent pickup by New Orleans, Bradham is an experienced starter who is still playing at a high level. A key member of the Eagles Super Bowl champion defense three years ago, Bradham has terrific instincts who is equally effective as a run and pass defender. Expect him to assume a starting role quickly, giving an added boost to the defense with his athleticism.

Demario Davis (6’2” 248-Lbs., 31-Yrs old)

Nov 29, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs with the ball against New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY

One of the NFL's best defensive players has helped transform the Saints defense to the cusp of elite since being signed as a free agent during the 2018 offseason. Davis led the team in tackles for the second straight year and had at least 90 stops for the seventh consecutive season. He also added 4 sacks, 15 QB pressures, 11 tackles for loss, an interception, and 12 passes defended. Davis, who stays on the field in every situation, is perhaps the Saints most important defensive player

ON THE BUBBLE

Anthony Chickillo (6’3” 255-Lbs., 27-Yrs old)

Dec 16, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo (56) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 17-10. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY

The Saints added Chickillo as a free agent after spending the first five years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the mix for one of the team’s LB spots and at DE, Chickillo must improve his pass coverage but is a good special teams contributor with adequate pass-rushing skills.

Kaden Elliss (6’3” 240-Lbs., 25-Yrs old)

Aug 18, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) is the field during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY

A 7th round pick in 2019, Elliss looked like he was on his way to a role in the LB rotation before his knee injury. He’s a tenacious sideline-to-sideline defender that understands coverage schemes and plays the run well. Elliss might be under pressure to repeat the impressive camp he had a year ago to keep his spot.

Craig Robertson (6’1” 234-Lbs., 32-Yrs old)

Dec 8, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) reaches for a pass as New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson (52) defends in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The 49ers won, 48-46. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The elder statesman of the Saints linebackers, Robertson is a special teams captain and capable of filling in at any of the LB spots. He is a reliable and versatile defender who has mentored the team’s younger players. His experience and special teams contributions gives him an edge for a roster spot.

PRACTICE SQUAD CANDIDATE

Joe Bachie (6’2” 231-Lbs., 22-Yrs old)

Sep 28, 2019; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Joe Bachie (35) prepares for the snap of the ball during the second half of a game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Bachie was a tackling machine and a team leader in college with Michigan State. He has great instincts as a run defender, but limited athleticism can make him vulnerable in pass coverage. New Orleans thought enough of Bachie to target him as a priority free agent immediately following the 2020 draft.

Andrew Dowell (6’1” 225-Lbs., 23-Yrs old)

Michigan State's Andrew Dowell, left, tackles Ohio State's Mike Weber Jr. during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in East Lansing. 2018 Msu Football 032 © Nick King/Lansing State Journal

A teammate of Bachie's at Michigan State, Dowell spent time on the Cowboys practice squad as a rookie before being signed by New Orleans toward the end of last season. He is undersized but has nice athletic ability and plays aggressively.

Chase Hansen (6’3” 222-Lbs., 27-Yrs old)

Oct 29, 2016; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Utes defensive back Chase Hansen (22) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Huskies wide receiver Chico McClatcher (6) during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY

Hansen has good pursuit skills in open space but can get overwhelmed by blockers. He must show that he can excel in coverage and on special teams to earn a spot.

P.U.P.

Kiko Alonso (6’3” 239-Lbs., 29-Yrs old)

Sep 29, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) is defended by New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Kiko Alonso (54) in the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Alonso was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list by New Orleans while recovering from a knee injury suffered in last season's playoff loss to the Vikings. A heady player with good instincts, Alonso played well for New Orleans after being picked up in an early season trade with Miami.

Nov 18, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) lines up across from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans will probably keep six linebackers on their active roster with Davis, Anzalone, Baun, and Bradham as sure things. Bachie seems like a good practice squad candidate and Chickillo has an uphill battle but his experience and versatility gives him a chance. With the possibility of Alonso starting the year on the P.U.P. list, the Saints could carry both Elliss and Robertson into the year with a decision to make once Alonso is healthy. The addition of Bradham to go alongside Davis and Anzalone gives New Orleans their best trio of linebackers in Coach Sean Payton's 14-Yr tenure, but the overall health of the unit continues to be one of this team's biggest question marks.