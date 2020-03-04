Cory Robinson to be hired as Saints Assistant Secondary Coach
Kyle T. Mosley
Reports have the New Orleans Saints hiring University of Maryland's Defensive Passing Game Coordinator, Cory Robinson, as their Assistant Secondary Coach. The hire has not been confirmed by the Saints organization.
Matt Zenitz of AL.com, tweeted that the Saints are expected to hire Cory Robinson for an on-field position. If hired, Robinson will support Saints Secondary Coach Aaron Glenn. Glenn has been coaching with New Orleans since 2016. His coaching was responsible for blossoming the career of 2017 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year CB Marshon Lattimore.
Robinson's Coaching Experience
- 2019-pres.: Defensive Passing Game Coordinator/DB’s, Maryland
- 2018: Cornerbacks/Passing Game Coordinator, Rutgers
- 2017: Cornerbacks, Temple
- 2016: Cornerbacks, Toledo
- 2015: Director of Player Personnel, Maryland
- 2014: Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator, St. Frances Academy HS (Md.)
- 2009-13: Director of Football Operations/Recruiting Coordinator/Asst. Varsity Coach, Calvery Hall College HS
Education: 2009 - Central Connecticut State
Family: Robinson is originally from Baltimore, Maryland. He is married and has four children.