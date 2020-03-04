Cory Robinson to be hired as Saints Assistant Secondary Coach

Reports have the New Orleans Saints hiring University of Maryland's Defensive Passing Game Coordinator, Cory Robinson, as their Assistant Secondary Coach. The hire has not been confirmed by the Saints organization.

Matt Zenitz of AL.com, tweeted that the Saints are expected to hire Cory Robinson for an on-field position. If hired, Robinson will support Saints Secondary Coach Aaron Glenn. Glenn has been coaching with New Orleans since 2016. His coaching was responsible for blossoming the career of 2017 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year CB Marshon Lattimore.

Credit: University of Maryland's Website

Robinson's Coaching Experience

2019-pres.: Defensive Passing Game Coordinator/DB’s, Maryland

Defensive Passing Game Coordinator/DB’s, Maryland 2018: Cornerbacks/Passing Game Coordinator, Rutgers

Cornerbacks/Passing Game Coordinator, Rutgers 2017: Cornerbacks, Temple

Cornerbacks, Temple 2016: Cornerbacks, Toledo

Cornerbacks, Toledo 2015: Director of Player Personnel, Maryland

Director of Player Personnel, Maryland 2014: Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator, St. Frances Academy HS (Md.)

Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator, St. Frances Academy HS (Md.) 2009-13: Director of Football Operations/Recruiting Coordinator/Asst. Varsity Coach, Calvery Hall College HS

Education: 2009 - Central Connecticut State

Family: Robinson is originally from Baltimore, Maryland. He is married and has four children.

Credit: University of Maryland's Website