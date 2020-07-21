The New Orleans Saints have signed some great UDFA's in the past. Will 2020 be the same in the COVID-19 era in the NFL?

The Covid-19 crisis throughout the world has shut down or significantly altered most businesses throughout the country. The NFL has been no exception. The league canceled all mini-camps and team workouts through the offseason for safety reasons. The lack of offseason activities has put new free agents and incoming rookies at a significant disadvantage with their new teams. It has created an even larger obstacle for late-round draft picks and undrafted rookies, who statistically face an uphill battle to make NFL rosters under normal circumstances. The New Orleans Saints have always had great luck with such players, however.

Jul 28, 2019; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) sprints with teammates after practice during training camp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY S

Head Coach Sean Payton has always had an open mind in giving chances to players who may not get the same opportunity with other teams throughout the league, even with one of the NFL's deepest and most talented rosters. As recently as last year, DT Shy Tuttle and All-Pro kick returner Deonte Harris made significant contributions to the team despite being undrafted. At the same time, LB Kaden Elliss, a 7th round draft choice, earned an opportunity at defensive snaps before being injured. This year's UDFA rookies group may face a bigger challenge than in past years, but we can expect a few of these talented players to turn heads as the team gets ready to open training camp for the 2020 season.

JUWAN JOHNSON (WR - OREGON)

December 6, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Juwan Johnson (6) is tackled by Utah Utes defensive back Jaylon Johnson (1) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle

Johnson is the type of big (6’4” 231-Lbs) and physical receiver that Sean Payton prefers for his offensive system. After an up-and-down four years at Penn State, Johnson finished his career on a high note as a fifth-year senior at Oregon. Plagued by drops early in his career with the Nittany Lions, Johnson provides a size mismatch against most defensive backs and has the speed to make plays deep. He can run the full route tree and has good open-field running ability. He must sharpen his routes at the NFL level, but Johnson has the physicality to thrive in the intermediate zones with the athleticism to create yardage after the catch.

MARQUEZ CALLAWAY (WR - TENNESSEE)

Tennessee wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) catches a high pass during the Gator Bowl game between Tennessee and Indiana at the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., Jan. 2, 2020. Gatorbowlcal0102 1329

The 6’2 204-Lb Callaway is a home run threat who scored 13 touchdowns over his final three years at Tennessee and averaged over 21 yards/reception his last season. Poor quarterbacking handcuffed him play his first few years of college, but Callaway has excellent body control and is outstanding at adjusting to the throw. He has great leaping ability but must be able to expand his route tree and show better separation from defensive backs to be effective in the NFL. Both Callaway and Johnson will have the opportunity to grab spots at a WR position that still has questions behind starters Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders.

CALVIN THROCKMORTON (OL - OREGON)

Nov 23, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton (54) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It was a surprise to most, Oregon's Throckmorton was not drafted after several projections had him going as high as a late 2nd or early 3rd-day selection. A starter at every offensive line spot over his career with the Ducks, Throckmorton surrendered just one sack in his last 45 games at Oregon. He has impressive size at 6’5” 317-Lbs and good upper body technique, but his lack of athletic ability and stiff change of direction could make him a better long-term fit inside. The Saints' value versatility in their offensive linemen and Throckmorton's ability to excel at multiple spots could give him the edge over the other talented linemen that New Orleans signed after the draft and makes him a valuable commodity to his coaches

JOE BACHIE (LB - MICHIGAN STATE)

Sep 28, 2019; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Joe Bachie (35) prepares for the snap of the ball during the second half of a game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Bachie was a tough and durable team leader for the Spartans throughout his collegiate career. He lacks the ideal athletic ability for the position but has terrific instincts and great recognition for opposing offenses. Bachie is a force against the run, possessing the ability to fill a gap to make a play and the quickness to dart into an opposing backfield. His limited athleticism can make him a liability in pass coverage, an area he will have to improve to stick on an NFL roster. His instincts, football IQ, and run-stopping skills could help Bachie earn a role as an early-down LB option for the Saints, especially since the team has a relatively thin linebacking unit.

KEITH WASHINGTON (CB - WEST VIRGINIA)

Jan 18, 2020; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Team East wide receiver Freddie Swain (16) makes a reception as Team West cornerback Keith Washington II (28) defends during the second quarter at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The transfer from Michigan exhibited impressive playmaking ability for the Mountaineers over his final two collegiate seasons, intercepting five passes and ranking among the Big-12 leaders in passes defended. Washington is a lean CB at 6’0 180-Lbs and can have trouble with big-bodied wideouts. He is a suffocating man-to-man CB with the athleticism to stay with most receivers and has an outstanding range as an off the ball defender or in zone coverage. Washington can play both slot and outside roles and has the range of a deep safety, giving him nice versatility to compete in the New Orleans secondary.

TINO ELLIS (CB - MARYLAND)

Nov 10, 2018; Bloomington, IN,Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Nick Westbrook (15) catches a ball for a touchdown under heavy coverage from Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Tino Ellis during the second half of the the game at Memorial Stadium. The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Maryland Terrapins 34 to 32. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

A pectoral injury limited this former Terrapins star to just four games his final college season. Still, he has decent size (6’1” 195-Lbs) and the versatility and physical ability to make an NFL roster. Ellis has good man-to-man skills and the ball skills of a converted wideout. He has nice anticipation and a good burst to the ball in off coverage and packs a hitter's punch. Although Ellis has the athleticism to stay with most receivers in man coverage, he is a little tight-hipped in his change of direction and must have a more decisive jam at the line of scrimmage to gain a better advantage.

Jul 29, 2017; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton during training camp at the Metairie Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback might be the toughest position, other than quarterback, to earn a roster spot as an undrafted college player, putting both Washington and Ellis at an extra disadvantage. If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the Saints, however, particularly during Sean Payton's tenure as head coach, it doesn't matter how a player enters the league. We've seen players emerge from obscurity to make significant contributions to this New Orleans franchise in the past and should once again see some fierce competition from this year's crop of undrafted college talent during the 2020 preseason.