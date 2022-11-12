Skip to main content

Saints Place C Erik McCoy on IR, Activate 2 for Steelers Matchup

New Orleans places a key offensive piece on IR, activate 2 players, for week 10 matchup at Pittsburgh.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The New Orleans Saints have announced this afternoon that they’ve placed C Erik McCoy on injured reserve. McCoy left last Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens with a calf injury.

It was reported by John Hendrix of the Saints News Network during the week that McCoy was in a walking boot. His placement to IR means that he'll miss a minimum of four games. 

New Orleans activated C/G Josh Andrews off the practice squad for tomorrow's game at the Pittsburgh Steelers. Defensive back Bryce Thompson and RB Jordan Howard were also standard elevations off the practice squad. 

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) tries to get past New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz (51). Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) tries to get past New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz (51). Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Saints will also be without LG Andrus Peat against Pittsburgh. Calvin Throckmorton will step in at one guard position, with either Andrews or rookie Lewis Kidd to take another interior spot. Cesar Ruiz, the usual starter at right guard, may move to McCoy's center position. 

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_19266814_168388561_lowres
Fantasy Football

Saints Fantasy Football: Start'em or Sit'em in Week 10

By Brendan Boylan
Andy Dalton (14) and center Cesar Ruiz (51) celebrate
Game Day

Saints X-Factors vs Steelers

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_8241644_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Run Defense Vs. Underwhelming Steelers Attack

By Bob Rose
Saints Erik McCoy and Andrus Peat
News

Saints Injury Roundup: Final Report Rules Out Five Players

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19381876_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Offense Sputtered By the Numbers

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_19330378_168388561_lowres
Fantasy Football

Saints' Mid-Season Fantasy Leaders

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_19028564_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Mid-Season Grades: Offense

By Bob Rose
USATSI_19246754_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Mid-Season Grades: Defense

By Bob Rose