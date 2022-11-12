Saints Place C Erik McCoy on IR, Activate 2 for Steelers Matchup

The New Orleans Saints have announced this afternoon that they’ve placed C Erik McCoy on injured reserve. McCoy left last Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens with a calf injury.

It was reported by John Hendrix of the Saints News Network during the week that McCoy was in a walking boot. His placement to IR means that he'll miss a minimum of four games.

New Orleans activated C/G Josh Andrews off the practice squad for tomorrow's game at the Pittsburgh Steelers. Defensive back Bryce Thompson and RB Jordan Howard were also standard elevations off the practice squad.

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) tries to get past New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz (51). Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

The Saints will also be without LG Andrus Peat against Pittsburgh. Calvin Throckmorton will step in at one guard position, with either Andrews or rookie Lewis Kidd to take another interior spot. Cesar Ruiz, the usual starter at right guard, may move to McCoy's center position.