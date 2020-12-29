NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Saints-Vikings Game Most-Watched Christmas Day Telecast since 2016

Fox Sports reported the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints telecast had 20.1 million viewers on the Fox and NFL Network platforms. The game became the most-watched Christmas Day telecast of any kind since 2016.
Fox Sports reported the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints telecast had 20.1 million viewers on the Fox and NFL Network platforms. The game became the most-watched Christmas Day telecast of any kind since 2016.   The overnight rating for Fox was 10.1 and easily cruised to be the top-rated event on Christmas.

 

Fox considered the game as a part of their Thursday Night Football telecast, which was also the best since November 29, 2018. On that night, the New Orleans Saints suffered a 13-10 loss at the Dallas Cowboys' hands in a tightly contested matchup.  

According to the Nielsen and Adobe Analytics rating systems, the Saints-Vikings broadcast had 20.6 million watchers across television and digital platforms, including Fox Sports Digital, NFL Digital, Verizon Media Mobile properties (NFL app), Amazon Prime Video, and Twitch (Gaming).

What is the significance of this for the New Orleans Saints and NFL? The Saints have been good for ratings and advertisement revenue. In 2020, the TNF on Fox averaged 14 million viewers per telecast, the Saints-Vikings game produced over 6 million more viewers.

The ratings should help the NFL for 2021 scheduled games when the schedule makers decide how many games the New Orleans Saints will be granted for primetime games and viewings.

The New Orleans Saints 52 points and running back Alvin Kamara's six-touchdown performance likely help to increase the viewership on Christmas Day's contest.  It will be interesting to see the Saints' playoff matchup(s) and how they will impact the ratings and viewership.

 

