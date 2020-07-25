After months of silence, the National Football League has implemented some strategies in recent weeks to ensure players, coaches, and spectators' safety against the Covid-19 pandemic that has caused shutdowns throughout the world. Here are some of the measures that the NFL has taken so far, hoping to enable the 2020 season to go as smoothly as possible.

New NFL Safety Protocols amid COVID-19

Cancellation of 2020 Preseason Games

Daily Testing for players, coaches, staff over the first two weeks of training camp

Face coverings required for all fans and stadium personnel in attendance at regular-season NFL games

Closed training camps to the public

Limited media access to players and coaches

Install Oakley protective mouth-shields for all players

There have not yet been any official league-wide restrictions on attendance for the upcoming regular-season contests, but we expect an announcement before the regular-season opener on September 10, 2020. Several teams have announced their restrictions on fan attendance, with more changes expected in the coming weeks.

Here is a list of the Saints road opponents in 2020 and their known attendance policies:

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

May 29, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; General overall aerial view of the Allegiant Stadium construction site. The stadium will be the home of the Las Vegas Raiders and the UNLV Rebels football teams. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans will travel to Las Vegas in Week 2 for a Monday Night Football game on September 21, 2020. It will be the Saints' first road trip of the year. They will be the first team to play at the Raiders' brand new home, Allegiant Stadium, in their new city. Las Vegas owner Mark Davis has stated that he believes they will play the games with no fans in stadiums throughout the league this season. Davis also reiterated his stance that if all the people who purchased tickets could not attend a Raiders game, “none of them will”. The team has not yet announced any official policy.

DETROIT LIONS

Mar 17, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A general view outside Ford Field on an empty street due to the Coronavirus threat. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Saints motor into Motown for a Week 4 contest with Detriot on Sunday, October 4, 2020. The Lions have announced no official restrictions but recently sent an email to their season ticket holders. The email stated that they expect a reduced seating capacity for Ford Field in 2020 with socially distanced seating for their patrons.

CHICAGO BEARS

Jul 17, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A general view of Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY NETWORK

New Orleans heads north again for a Sunday afternoon clash in Chicago on November 1, 2020. Bears President Ted Phillips said the team plans to operate with fans in Soldier Field. Phillips has also stated the organization is prepared to abide by any regulations that require limited capacity or seating at a social distance. Still, the team has yet to make any further announcements.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Mar 18, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; A general view of Raymond James Stadium at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints play their first road divisional game when they travel to Tampa, FL for a Prime Time showdown on Sunday, November 8, 2020. The Buccaneers have a plan in place calling for 25% capacity at Raymond James Stadium. With this plan, they expect to fill the luxury boxes and eliminate the first eight rows of stadium seating from the field level.

DENVER BRONCOS

Dec 1, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; General overall view of Empower Field at Mile High during the NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos h.The Broncos defeated the Chargers 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The weekend after Thanksgiving, New Orleans treks into the Rocky Mountains for a game with the Broncos on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Empower Field at Mile High has implemented cashless concession options, touchless bathroom fixtures, new sanitation stations, and an updated air purification system for their patrons. Denver has announced no specific seating restrictions but has said that social distancing and face-covering requirements will be enforced.

ATLANTA FALCONS

Mar 14, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium after the suspension of the MLS season and the game between Sporting Kansas City and Atlanta United FC. Friday, March 12, 2020, Major League Soccer has suspended match play for 30 days as the league continues to assess the impact of COVID-19. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans faces bitter rival Atlanta on the road on Sunday, December 6, 2020. The Falcons recently sent a letter to their season ticket holders to have a limited seating capacity of 10,000-20,000 fans for their 2020 home games in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. No further details have been announced.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

May 21, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; General view of Lincoln Financial Field behind a locked entrance gate. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY

The Saints wrap up a three-game road trip with a game at the Eagles on Sunday, December 13, 2020. The city of Philadelphia is currently under an ordinance that prohibits gatherings of over 50 people. No further official announcement from the franchise has been released. The Eagles have stated they are exploring city officials' options in this constantly changing situation.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Dec 1, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; An overall view of the field in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans finishes its 2020 regular season with a road trip to rival Carolina on Sunday, January 3rd. The Panthers organization has not announced an official policy as to their stadium's seating. It was reported, they are prepared to limit seating capacity to 20,000 people and will comply with NFL safety policies.

The NFL has announced that they will not yet implement any uniform guidelines on minimum or maximum occupancy for its stadiums throughout the league, instead of allowing each franchise to set their guidelines based on local ordinances and CDC safety recommendations. New Orleans has made no official announcement regarding attendance for their eight regular-season games in the Superdome. The Saints have stated that they are working daily with local medical officials and state and local government to ensure the safety of both players and fans in what has been a fluid situation worldwide for months.

Stay tuned to the Saints News Network for updated news regarding the New Orleans Saints and COVID-19 pandemic affecting the NFL.