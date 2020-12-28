Saints 2021 Opponents Have Been Set

All but one of the New Orleans opponents for the 2021 season have been determined.

Sixteen of the 2021 NFL opponents for the New Orleans Saints have been determined based on how they are going to finish in the standings this season. The NFL has announced that there will be a 17th game for teams beginning next year, but has not announced the criteria for determining that opponent. The NFC South, which the Saints have won for the last four seasons, will play the AFC East. Obviously, they will have their usual six home/away games within their own division.

Here are the home/away opponents that New Orleans will face in 2021, with each team's current record in parentheses.

HOME

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-5)

Carolina Panthers (5-10)

Atlanta Falcons (4-11)

Green Bay Packers (11-3)

Dallas Cowboys (6-9)

New York Giants (5-10)

Buffalo Bills (11-3)

Miami Dolphins (10-5)

AWAY

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-5)

Carolina Panthers (5-10)

Atlanta Falcons (4-11)

Seattle Seahawks (11-4)

Washington (6-9)

Philadelphia Eagles (4-10-1)

New England Patriots (6-8)

New York Jets (2-13)

The specific times and dates for each game will be determined in April or May of 2021, around the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29-May 1. Currently, there is no timetable for how or when the league will determine the criteria for the 17th game that will reportedly be added for each team.