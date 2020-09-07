Saints 2020: 3 Undrafted Free Agents earn Roster Spots

The New Orleans Saints have had a great deal of success in recent years with undrafted rookie players. Last season, the team got important contributions from undrafted rookies in All-Pro kick returner Deonte Harris, defensive linemen Shy Tuttle, and Carl Granderson. Chase Hansen and Ethan Greenidge, two more undrafted players from a year ago, got their second crack with the Saints after being inactive most of last year. Also, 2nd-year UDFA WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey returned to the New Orleans practice squad after being on the team's active roster last season.

The Saints have had several undrafted players contribute to their success since head coach Sean Payton took over the franchise in 2006. The best success stories are that of RB Pierre Thomas and WR Lance Moore, but the Saints have also had contributions from RB Chris Ivory, RB Khiry Robinson, TE Josh Hill, among others besides Harris, Tuttle, and Granderson. Here are the three UDFA rookies who made the Saints initial 53-man roster this past weekend.

SAINTS UNDRAFTED ROOKIE GEMS OF 2020

Marquez Callaway, WR (Tennessee) Blake Gillikin, P (Penn State) Malcolm Roach, DT (Texas)

MARQUEZ CALLAWAY, WIDE RECEIVER

Tennessee wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) catches a high pass during the Gator Bowl game between Tennessee and Indiana at the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., Jan. 2, 2020. © Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel, Knoxville News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

In a surprise to many, Callaway made the roster over an established veteran like Bennie Fowler and second-year WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who was with New Orleans last season. Coach Sean Payton specifically singled out Callaway as having made nice progress earlier in training camp, which pushed him past Fowler, Humphrey, and 2nd-year wideout Emmanuel Butler for a final roster spot.

An undrafted rookie from Tennessee, Callaway had 91 receptions for 1,633 yards and 13 touchdowns his final three years with the Volunteers despite erratic quarterback play, including 30 catches for 635 yards and 6 scores in 2019. He has good size at 6’2” 204-Lbs, terrific leaping ability, and is outstanding at tracking the deep ball. He proved himself to be combative at making the tough catch in traffic during camp practices and showcased himself well on special team drills.

BLAKE GILLIKIN, PUNTER

Oct 27, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions kicker Blake Gillikin (93) punts the ball during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Iowa 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY

Perhaps the biggest roster surprise over the weekend happened when New Orleans elected to keep two punters on their initial active roster. Gillikin, the 6’2” 196-Lb P from Penn State, showed consistently showed both a booming leg and good placement throughout training camp. He will not overtake P Thomas Morstead for the New Orleans punting job but showed enough for the Saints to keep him for his special teams value, which the team has emphasized in recent years.

MALCOLM ROACH, DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Oct 26, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Malcolm Roach (32) chases TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) during the second quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY

Media outlets watched as news broke of the Saints releasing veteran defensive linemen Mario Edwards, Jr., Margus Hunt, and Anthony Chickillo thinking that New Orleans was clearing roster space for a potential signing of DE Jadeveon Clowney. While Clowney would reveal his true desire of money over playing for a contender like New Orleans, it also became apparent that the Saints had another defensive lineman on the roster they thought highly of Malcolm Roach.

The undrafted rookie from Texas started his career at linebacker for the Longhorns. Roach excelled on the defensive line the last three seasons, amassing 8 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss over his collegiate career. He must improve his technique and leverage inside but has good size and strength at 6’3” 290-Lbs and nice mobility and burst off the snap. The Saints have had good luck with undrafted defensive linemen in recent years with Tuttle, Granderson, and Taylor Stallworth and chose Roach's upside over known commodities in veterans such as Edwards, Hunt, and Chickillo.

Five other players from the Saints undrafted rookie class this year were also re-signed to the team's practice squad on Sunday. It will be tough for any of them to have major contributions to a New Orleans team among the league's deepest and most talented. As we’ve seen from the impact of Tuttle, Granderson, and especially Harris, however, it is partially the ability of players overlooked coming out of college that has made the Saints roster one of the league's best.