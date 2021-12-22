Saints TE Adam Trautman Added to the Reserve-Covid List

New Orleans places a second tight end on the Reserve-Covid list this afternoon.

New Orleans Saints TE Adam Trautman was placed on the Reserve-Covid list on Wednesday afternoon. Trautman joins TE Juwan Johnson on the Reserve-Covid list. Johnson was placed on the list Tuesday afternoon.

Trautman is in his second NFL season. He was a third-round draft choice by the Saints out of Dayton in 2020. He had a promising rookie campaign, catching 15 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown in a reserve role.

Taking over the starting spot in 2021, Trautman has been a disappointment for a struggling offense. In eleven games, he has 26 receptions for 265 yards and 1 touchdown.

Trautman suffered a knee injury during a week 11 loss at Philadelphia that sidelined him for three contests. His first game back was last week against Tampa Bay.

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) makes a touchdown catch past Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57). Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans hosts the Miami Dolphins this Monday night. If Trautman and Johnson do not clear protocols by Sunday, the team has only veteran Nick Vannett and practice squad player Ethan Wolf at tight end.

Vannett has 8 receptions for 123 yards and a score in five games of action for the Saints this season. Wolf has appeared in one career NFL game. He appeared in eight offensive snaps during a week 14 victory over the Jets and did not record a catch.