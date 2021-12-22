Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Saints TE Adam Trautman Added to the Reserve-Covid List

    New Orleans places a second tight end on the Reserve-Covid list this afternoon.
    Author:

    New Orleans Saints TE Adam Trautman was placed on the Reserve-Covid list on Wednesday afternoon. Trautman joins TE Juwan Johnson on the Reserve-Covid list. Johnson was placed on the list Tuesday afternoon.

    Trautman is in his second NFL season. He was a third-round draft choice by the Saints out of Dayton in 2020. He had a promising rookie campaign, catching 15 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown in a reserve role.

    Taking over the starting spot in 2021, Trautman has been a disappointment for a struggling offense. In eleven games, he has 26 receptions for 265 yards and 1 touchdown.

    Trautman suffered a knee injury during a week 11 loss at Philadelphia that sidelined him for three contests. His first game back was last week against Tampa Bay.

    Read More

    New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) makes a touchdown catch past Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57). Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) makes a touchdown catch past Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57). Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    New Orleans hosts the Miami Dolphins this Monday night. If Trautman and Johnson do not clear protocols by Sunday, the team has only veteran Nick Vannett and practice squad player Ethan Wolf at tight end.

    Vannett has 8 receptions for 123 yards and a score in five games of action for the Saints this season. Wolf has appeared in one career NFL game. He appeared in eight offensive snaps during a week 14 victory over the Jets and did not record a catch. 

    USATSI_17179267_168388561_lowres
    News

    Saints TE Adam Trautman Added to the Reserve-Covid List

    25 seconds ago
    USATSI_7466296_168388561_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    Saints vs. Dolphins Series History

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17387941_168388561_lowres
    News

    Cam Jordan is NFC Defensive Player of Week 15

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17136323
    News

    Saints Fans Encouraged to 'BLACKOUT' the Dome on Monday Night Football

    22 hours ago
    Juwan Johnson
    News

    Saints TE Juwan Johnson Sidelined, Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17388007_168388561_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    Week 15 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

    Dec 20, 2021
    USATSI_17387941_168388561_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    Saints 'Defensive Masterpiece' Blitzed, Sacked, and Blanked Tom Brady and Buccaneers

    Dec 20, 2021
    USATSI_17388007_168388561_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    Saints Game Balls from the 9-0 Shutout of the Buccaneers

    Dec 20, 2021