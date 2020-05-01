The New Orleans Saints added a veteran to their defensive line rotation on Thursday with the announcement they had agreed to contract terms with DE Margus Hunt. According to Mike Triplett of ESPN, Hunt’s deal is for one year but financial terms were not disclosed.

Dec 23, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) is chased out of the pocket by Indiananpolis Colts defensive tackle Margus Hunt (92) during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Hunt entered the NFL as a 2nd round pick (53rd overall) out of SMU by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2013 draft. He played four seasons with the Bengals, appearing in 44 games with 1.5 sacks and 29 tackles. Hunt signed with the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent in 2017, where he played for the last three seasons before being released in March.

The 32-Yr old Hunt played in 47 of a possible 48 games with Indianapolis, starting 25 contests. He amassed 6 sacks and 76 total tackles during his three seasons with the Colts, including 19 tackles for loss. Hunt’s best season was in 2018, when he started 15 games and had a career high 5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

Jan 12, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball against Indianapolis Colts defensive end Margus Hunt (92) during the second quarter in an AFC Divisional playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Hunt joins a deep and talented defensive line in New Orleans, who may take advantage of his recent versatility. The 6’8 295-Lb. Hunt can supply depth along the edge but was also used effectively as a defensive tackle over the past two seasons with the Colts.

