Saints Add Son of Franchise Legend to Practice Squad

New Orleans adds the son of one of their legendary stars to the practice squad.
The New Orleans Saints are signing the son of a franchise legend to their practice squad, according to a report from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Former Georgia Tech defensive back Tre Swilling is joining the Saints practice squad.

Dec 9, 1990; New Orleans Saints linebacker Pat Swilling (56) in action against the Los Angeles Rams. FILE PHOTO; Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY

Tre is the son of former Dome Patrol LB Pat Swilling, who played for the Saints from 1986 to 1992.

Pat Swilling, the third-round choice out of Georgia Tech in the 1986 NFL Draft, is one of the greatest players in New Orleans history. In seven years with the Saints he had 76.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, and four Pro Bowl bids.

Swilling won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1991 because of a league leading 17 sacks, a franchise record that still stands. He achieved double-digit sack totals in five of his seven years with New Orleans and finished up what should be a Hall of Fame career with the Lions and Raiders and a career total of 107.5 sacks.

Oct 9, 2021; Duke receiver Eli Pancol (6) reaches for a pass against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Tre Swilling (3). Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Both of Swilling's sons, Bruce and Tre, would also go on to Georgia Tech. Tre Swilling played four seasons for the Yellow Jackets as a cornerback. He had 2 interceptions, 4 fumbles forced or recovered, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 21 passes defensed.

Tre Swilling was signed as an undrafted rookie by the Tennessee Titans last spring. He was released after two preseason games and credited with giving up three receptions on seven targets for 41 yards. 

