Saints Add WR Bennie Fowler to a 1-Yr Deal

The New Orleans Saints added depth to the WR position Thursday evening when they announced the signing of veteran wideout Bennie Fowler to a one-year contract. A six-year NFL veteran, Fowler will compete for a spot behind starters Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, a teammate of Fowler's with the Denver Broncos for four seasons. He has 95 career receptions for 1,090 yards and six touchdowns in five seasons.

Nov 26, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Bennie Fowler III (16) catches a touchdown pass against the Oakland Raiders in the fourth quarter at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY

The 29-Yr old Fowler entered the Broncos league in 2014 as an undrafted rookie from Michigan State. After a year on their practice squad, he saw action in all 16 games of the 2015 season for Denver, catching 16 passes for 203 yards for the Super Bowl 50 champion Broncos. Fowler had 56 receptions for 698 yards and 5 scores with Denver before moving on as a free agent in 2018. After being released by the Bears and Patriots in early 2018, Fowler signed with the New York Giants, where he has played the last two seasons. He had 39 receptions for 392 yards and a touchdown in 18 games of action with New York.

Nov 10, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Bennie Fowler (18) makes catch for a two point conversion against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

The 6’1” 212-Lb Fowler has good speed and plays physically through the middle part of the field. He is also an accomplished special teams contributor, something that the Saints have emphasized in recent years. Fowler should be in the mix for one of the last spots in the New Orleans receiving corps.