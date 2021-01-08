Saints should be "All In" on Deshaun Watson, says Tyrann Mathieu

Former LSU Star and Super Bowl Champion DB Tyrann Mathieu says the Saints should be "All in" on Texans QB Deshaun Watson amid trade rumors.

"If I’m Saints... I’m all in on this Watson news..." - Former LSU DB Tyrann Mathieu

Texans QB Deshaun Watson, one of the league's best young quarterbacks, has grown frustrated with his team's front office. Mike Florio of NBC Sports reported Wednesday that Watson has quietly broached with teammates the possibility of requesting a trade. The rumors escalated later that evening after ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed that Watson's cryptic tweet on Tuesday night was directed towards how the Texans conducted their interviewing process.

Watson reportedly was informed that he would have a voice and be involved in the Texans' hiring process for a new GM and Head Coach by owner Cal McNair. However, on Wednesday, the team hired former Patriots executive Nick Caserio as their GM and chose not to interview anyone endorsed by their franchise quarterback.

The Texans' brass and Watson have not been in contact for several days despite the team's attempts to call the former National Championship winner. Watson has grown “extremely unhappy” with the franchise and has yet to return any team officials' calls. The trade rumors swirling ahead of the off-season signal a rift in the Watson-Texans relationship.

A former teammate of Watson, Tyrann Mathieu, provided his 'two cents' on Twitter. “If I’m Saints, 49ers or even Chicago...... I’m all in on this Watson news....” said the New Orleans native and ex-LSU star defensive back.

A week ago, reports mentioned this would be Drew Brees' final NFL season, and he will retire at season's end. Trading for Watson would not be an easy deal to pull off. The Texans signed Watson to a $160M contract extension during the summer. Also, New Orleans lacks salary cap space to maneuver a deal. However, EVP/GM Mickey Loomis and VP (football administration) Khai Harley has pulled off the impossible before. Making a move to get the team's next franchise quarterback if available would be a challenge, but not improbable.

Deshaun Watson has started 53 games through his first 4 NFL seasons completing 67.8% of his passes for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns. The Gainesville, GA native is a three-time Pro-Bowl selection and has appeared in three playoff games posting a 1-2 record.

