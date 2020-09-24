SI.com
Saints News Network
750 Saints' Family Members will test attendance at Packers Game

BtBoylan

No fans will be permitted to attend the Saints' Week 3 matchup with the Green Bay Packers this Sunday night. However, the organization announced Thursday that 750 family members of the players, coaches, and staff would be allowed inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the game.  

"This is a strict test of our health and safety protocols that we have been working on with ASM Global, local and national health experts and city and state governmental leadership," says the statement from the team. All in attendance will be seated in the West Plaza sideline and have access to minimal concessions. 

OFFICIAL TEAM STATEMENT

Saints Statement on 750 Family Members to attend Packers Game
New Orleans Saints

The protocol for attendance will include screenings, mobile ticketing, social distancing, and face masks to be worn for all those attending. The New Orleans Saints' goal is to use the data from this strict test so they "can host as many fans as allowed based on local and state guidelines as soon as possible."

The team's full statement can be read here.

