Saints Alvin Kamara Wins NFC Offensive Player of the Week Honors

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for week 16 in an announcement from the NFL on Tuesday. Kamara rushed for a career-high 155 yards on 22 carries in his team's 52-33 victory over the Vikings on Christmas Day, tying an NFL record with 6 rushing touchdowns.

Kamara's six scores on the ground tied the league mark set by Ernie Nevers of the Chicago Cardinals in 1929. He now has a career-high 932 rushing yards and league-high 16 touchdowns on the year. His 86 receptions for 756 yards not only leads the team, but is also best in the NFL among running backs.

Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) jumps into the end zone between defenders Minnesota Vikings Anthony Harris (41) and Eric Wilson (50) in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

Kamara also leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns (16), total touchdowns (21), and yards from scrimmage (1,688), while earning his fourth Pro Bowl in as many seasons. The 16 rushing scores breaks his own team record of 14, set in 2018, and 21 total touchdowns sets a new team record. With 68 rushing yards this Sunday, Kamara would become just the eighth back in team history to have 1,000 rushing yards in a season.

The 11-4 Saints wrap up their 2020 regular season with a road game against the Carolina Panthers this Sunday.