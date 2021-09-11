Saints Make Several Roster Moves Ahead of Week 1

New Orleans makes several roster moves in preparation for their Week 1 matchup against Green Bay.

The New Orleans Saints made several roster moves this afternoon, one day before their regular season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

According to ESPN NFL reporter Field Yates, the Saints released DT Montravius Adams and promoted K Aldrick Rosas to the active roster from the practice squad. However, that's not all.

Yates also reports that New Orleans re-signed S Jeff Heath and promoted him to the active roster. NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill reported that defensive tackle Albert Huggins and defensive back Jordan Miller were added to the 53-man roster.

Heath, 30, was released by the Saints earlier this week. He played his first six years with the Dallas Cowboys before signing with the Raiders in 2020.

Heath has played both free safety and strong safety spots. He has 11 career interceptions, including a career-high 3 picks with the Raiders last season.

Adams was signed at the end of training camp to provide depth at defensive tackle. He played his first four seasons with the Packers after being selected in the third-round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Saints currently have former undrafted players Shy Tuttle, Malcolm Roach, and Christian Ringo at defensive tackle. They also added former Minnesota Vikings DT Jaleel Johnson to the practice squad last week.

New Orleans Saints kicker Aldrick Rosas (6). Credit: Nola.com

Aldrick Rosas was signed just prior to the Saints preseason game against Jacksonville. K Wil Lutz will miss at least the first three games after being placed on injured reserve following groin surgery.

Rosas, 30, spent his first three NFL seasons with the New York Giants before kicking for the Jaguars in 2020. He made the Pro Bowl in 2018, converting 97% of his field goal attempts. He was successful on 72.7% of his opportunities in six games with Jacksonville last year.

The Saints and Packers meet tomorrow afternoon, in Jacksonville, in the Fox National Game of the Week.

