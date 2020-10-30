SI.com
Saints Friday Injury Report: Thomas, Sanders, & Callaway are [OUT] of Bears Game - Week 8

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears Friday injury report as issued by the organizations for Week 8 in the 2020 NFL regular season.

The New Orleans Saints will be without the wide receiving services of Michael Thomas[hamstring], Emmanuel Sanders [COVID-19], and now the young upstart receiver Marquez Callaway in the Bears game on Sunday afternoon in Chicago.

Offensive guard Nick Easton is listed as OUT of the game because of an elbow injury.

New Orleans will be possibly call-up to the roster from the practice squad receivers Austin Carr, Juwan Johnson, and guard Wil Clapp.

Saints WR Emmanuel Sanders #17
Credit: WVUE; Sean Payton and Emmanuel Sanders; September 21, 2020; Las Vegas, NV

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS PRACTICE REPORT

STATUS REPORT FOR SAINTS vs. BEARS GAME

OUT

  • WR Marquez Callaway (ankle), 
  • G Nick Easton (elbow), 
  • WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday 

WR Marquez Callaway (ankle), WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring)

Thursday

G Nick Easton (elbow) 

Friday

G Nick Easton (elbow)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE 

Wednesday

T Terron Armstead (elbow), G Nick Easton (elbow) 

Thursday 

T Terron Armstead (elbow), WR Marquez Callaway (ankle), WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring)

Friday

T Terron Armstead (elbow), WR Marquez Callaway (ankle), WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring)

USATSI_13547191_168388561_lowres
Bears WR Allen Robinson is doubtful vs. Saints;  Credit: USA Today Sports

CHICAGO BEARS PRACTICE REPORT

GAME STATUS REPORT

OUT 

C Cody Whitehair (calf)

DOUBTFUL

WR Allen Robinson (concussion)

QUESTIONABLE

S Eddie Jackson (knee), LB Khalil Mack (ankle), S Sherrick McManis (hamstring), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (quadricep)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

WR Ted Ginn (not injury related), TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related), LB Khalil Mack (ankle), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (quadricep), WR Allen Robinson (concussion), C Cody Whitehair (calf)

Thursday

LB Khalil Mack (ankle), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (quadricep), WR Allen Robinson (concussion), C Cody Whitehair (calf)

Friday

WR Allen Robinson (concussion), C Cody Whitehair (calf)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE 

Wednesday

S Eddie Jackson (knee), TE Cole Kmet (back), S Sherrick McManis (hamstring) 

Thursday

S Eddie Jackson (knee), S Sherrick McManis (hamstring)

Friday 

LB Khalil Mack (ankle), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (quadricep)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

T Rashaad Coward (finger), T Jason Spriggs (back)

Thursday

T Rashaad Coward (finger), WR Ted Ginn (not injury related), TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related), TE Cole Kmet (back), T Jason Spriggs (back)

Friday

T Rashaad Coward (finger), WR Ted Ginn (not injury related), TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related), S Eddie Jackson (knee), TE Cole Kmet (back), S Sherrick McManis (hamstring), T Jason Spriggs (back)

New Orleans will play on Sunday against Chicago at Soldier Field.  The weather for gametime is 40 degrees and dropping to close to 29 degrees in the evening. 

The Saints are a 4 point favorite over the Bears. The team will face offensive challenges without three top contributing wide receivers. Expect a heavy dose of the rushing game from running backs, Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray. The multi-dimensional Kamara will also be a valuable resource for the Saints in their passing attack.

