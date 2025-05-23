Saints-Browns Blockbuster Trade Idea Brings Former 1st-Round QB To New Orleans
Few teams around the NFL, if any, have more uncertainty at the quarterback position than the New Orleans Saints.
With the recent retirement of veteran Derek Carr, the Saints are staring down a season with a QB room of Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener. Shough, the second-round pick in April's draft, is likely to have the inside track to be the starter.
Even if we assume the Saints can't find anyone more qualified than Shough to be the starter, it seems likely that they would pursue some backup options with a bit more upside than the other two. Those trade candidates might not be available in May, but by the preseason, the calculus could change.
In a recent article, Jaren Kawada of ClutchPoints pointed out one such potential trade target for the Saints--Cleveland Browns QB Kenny Pickett, who was once a first-round pick in 2022 for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"The Browns added Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft... (and) with Joe Flacco also on the roster, the offseason competition will be stiff," Kawada wrote. "The Browns are not going to relinquish Gabriel as a third-round pick. One of Flacco or Sanders will likely get the axe during final roster cuts.
"If that is the case, Cleveland will have no issue sending Pickett to New Orleans. He is far from a definitive answer, but he has the experience to serve as a bridge quarterback until the Saints find their true answer, whether it is Shough or not."
Pickett, 26, certainly struggled to live up to the hype in Pittsburgh, which led to a trade that made him the backup for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024. He's 15-10 as a starter in his career, but with only a 79.3 passer rating and 15-14 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
Though Saints fans might not be enthused at the prospect of seeing Pickett start games for them in 2025, acquiring a veteran with some sort of track record can occasionally give a boost to the locker room.
More NFL: Saints Predicted To Make This Crucial Position Decision For 1st-Round Pick